"They're really strong and on a high" - Pundit makes surprise scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw in Chelsea's Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 28.

The Blues have had a torrid campaign and are set to finish in the bottom half of the league table. They have won just one of their last 13 games across competitions. They come into the Newcastle game on the final day of the Premier League season on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have had a brilliant campaign and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2002-03 season. They come into the game at Stamford Bridge on the back of a goalless draw against relegation-battling Leicester City.

Making his prediction for Paddy Power, Mark Lawrenson believes both sides will play out a 1-1 draw, as he wrote:

"The mess at Chelsea just continues. Newcastle got the point they needed to qualify for the Champions League on Monday, they’re really strong and on a high. Might be a bit of a come down here, though."

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-0 win for Newcastle United in November, with Joe Willock scoring the solitary goal.

Frank Lampard on leaving Chelsea again after the Newcastle game

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was first appointed manager back in 2019 following Maurizio Sarri's sacking. He managed the side for over a year, registering 44 wins, 15 draws, and 25 losses in 84 games. The Englishman was sacked in January 2021 and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

He returned as a caretaker manager after the sacking of Tuchel and later Graham Potter. The results certainly haven't improved and he is set to leave the club again. Speaking about his departure, Lampard said ahead of the Newcastle game (via The Mag):

"I will be back at Chelsea many times [in the future]. I am quite calm about it and not too nostalgic. I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans. It will be the end of season and the end of my time back, but normally when you leave a club, you don’t have a hurrah as a manager. You are in one day, out the next and that’s fine."

He added:

"When you take on a managerial career it doesn’t mean you will be at a club you had 13 years at as a player, forever. I certainly do appreciate the fans’ support on Sunday. More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer and feel a bit more positive about.”

Under Frank Lampard this season, Chelsea have lost eight games, won one, and drew one of their 10 games across competitions. As per multiple reports, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over as permanent manager at the end of the season.

Poll : 0 votes