"They're shameful, they do nothing" - Frank Leboeuf calls out 2 Chelsea stars for their subpar display against Manchester City

Former Chelsea player Frank Leboeuf slammed Kai Havertz and Mason Mount for their performance during the Blues' humiliating 4-0 FA Cup defeat against Manchester City on Sunday (January 8).

Riyad Mahrez scored a brace, and Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden bagged a goal apiece as the Cityzens wreaked havoc in the third round clash in the Cup competition.

Leboeuf was disappointed to see Havertz and Mount's hapless display in the City game. He told ESPN (h/t Pys):

“They’re shameful; they do nothing, Mr Havertz, what are you doing? Do something; you will be in the records for the Champions League, but please, what else? Mason, I love you, from the academy; but come on, do something.”

Scoring or even forming a substantial attack has been a problem for the Blues for large swathes this season. While manager Graham Potter has preferred to play Kai Havertz up front instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the German has been below par.

In 23 games, Havertz has scored five goals and provided only one assist. Mount is another Blues player who has underperformed this campaign. In 23 games, the 23-year-old has scored only three goals and provided as many assists.

With the defeat against City, Chelsea's realistic dreams of winning silverware this season are over. Potter's side are still in the UEFA Champions League, where they play Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16.

"We were second best to a very good side" - Chelsea manager after Manchester City defeat

The Blues received a hiding against City in the FA Cup clash.

Chelsea hit rock bottom with their third-round FA Cup defeat against Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's bunch absolutely demolished Potter's lot.

Following the humiliating defeat at the Etihad, Potter had no qualms to admit that his team didn't deserve to win the game, saying (via Football.London):

"We were second best to a very good side. Even though it was a cagey opening 20 minutes, we couldn't attack the backline as much as we'd like. Man City did really well in terms of stopping us doing that, but still we struggled."

He added:

"The first half was painful and tough for us all. The second half, we had to respond and there were some positives there in terms of the young players. But we're disappointed to go out of the competition."

The Blues have now lost to City twice in the space of four days, losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to the holders in the Premier League.

