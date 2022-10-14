“They’re not sure whether to go with one or two up front” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has tipped Chelsea to cruise to a victory over Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea will play their ninth Premier League match of the season against Aston Villa this weekend. They will travel to Birmingham to lock horns with Gerrard's side at Villa Park on Sunday, October 16.

The Blues go into the match on the back of a good run of form, having remained unbeaten under new coach Graham Potter so far. They have won four and drawn one of their five matches under the English manager so far.

Villa, on the other hand, have struggled for form under Gerrard so far this campaign. They currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with nine points, having won only two of their games so far.

Assessing the Villans' situation, Lawrenson claimed that they have failed to create good opportunities even when they have had control of the ball in matches. The Liverpool great also suggested that the teams find it easy to keep them at bay. He told Paddy Power:

“I watched Aston Villa’s last two matches and, for all the control they had, they created very few opportunities. They’re not sure whether to go with one or two up front and when teams just set up to stop them that’s what happens, they stop them."

Lawrenson went on to point out how Chelsea are doing well since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm last month. He also predicted that the Blues will beat Villa 2-0 on Sunday. He added:

“It’s going well for Graham Potter at Chelsea, they’ve got a great squad and they all look like they want to impress him. Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea.”

Having won each of their last three league games, it remains to be seen if the London giants can take it to four at Villa Park this weekend.

Can Aston Villa spring a surprise against Chelsea?

Gerrard and Co. have won only one of their last seven matches in the Premier League. However, a shock victory over the Blues on Sunday could take them as high as ninth in the table.

It is also worth noting that Villa sprung a surprise against Manchester City last month. They held Pep Guardiola's side to a 1-1 draw at home that day and could repeat the trip against the Stamford Bridge outfit this weekend.

A defeat, on the other hand, would add further pressure on Gerrard, who has been in charge of the club since last November. The Birmingham club have won only 13 of their 38 matches under the Englishman.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes