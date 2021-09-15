"They’re the team to beat" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino names favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has named Chelsea as the team to beat this season. The Argentine feels the Blues will be the ones fighting for the trophy once again, along with his side.

Chelsea beat the odds last season and managed to end the season with the Champions League title. They defeated Manchester City in the final thanks to a first-half goal from Kai Havertz.

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad."



#UCL | #PSG 🎙 Mauricio Pochettino on the team to beat this season:



"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad."



Mauricio Pochettino is aware of Thomas Tuchel's tactics and the players he has at his disposal. Speaking ahead of PSG's game against Club Brugge today, he said:

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad. We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer.

"There are some big names but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results. The pressure is there for all the clubs and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective."

PSG not favorites for Champions League: Ronaldo

PSG have assembled a team to beat everyone and win the Champions League this season. But Ronaldo Nazario claims they are not the favorites just yet.

He pointed to the Real Madrid team he was a part of that failed to win the Champions League. While speaking to DAZN as part of the 'El Presidente' series, Ronaldo said:

"There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League. Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG."

The Champions League is one trophy Ronaldo never managed to win in his illustrious career despite playing for top teams in Europe. PSG are keen on winning the trophy at all costs this season and have signed Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

