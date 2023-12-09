"They’re three points off City" - Dimitar Berbatov makes bold claims ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the Red Devils to register their second Premier League win on the bounce when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday, December 9.

Erik ten Hag's side defeated Chelsea 2-1 in their last league game at Old Trafford on Wednesday, December 6. The win left them at sixth, just three points off defending champions Manchester City, who are currently fourth on the table.

Predicting the outcome of Manchester United's upcoming game against Bournemouth, Berbatov urged the side to maintain momentum and build on their win over the Blues. He wrote in his column for Metro:

"I don’t know how many times I have used the term ‘must win’ for United. But it is the truth. They’re three points off City. You need to win, you’re playing at Old Trafford and you won against Chelsea.

"Now, Bournemouth come and it’s a game you can easily win. Just don’t do the opposite and lose. United have the momentum but let’s not spoil it with a bad performance. Keep the pressure on the teams above. This is a great opportunity for United to win, so I’ll go for it."

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Manchester United.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, haven't lost in the league since a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on November 4. They have since won three and drawn one game in the league, a run which includes a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Manchester United manager pleased with Alejandro Garnacho's development

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, heaped praise on young winger Alejandro Garnacho, who seems to have sealed the left-wing spot in the Dutchman's starting XI.

The recent league win over Chelsea was the 19-year-old's eighth consecutive start and Ten Hag felt there was still a long way to go for the young Argentine. The manager told the media ahead of the Bournemouth game:

"We make players to make this development happen. It was our assessment at the start of the season that we wanted to bring him and wanted to give him the time to deliver what he is doing at this moment.

"There is big potential and there is a lot to build on but we are happy with his performance at this moment and happy with his contribution. The foundation and basis is always the defending part of his game but attacking-wise he has the key actions - assists, counter-attacks and scoring goals. That is very important for an offensive player that you have the production."

Garnacho has played 20 games this season across competitions, scoring three and assisting one goal.