“They’re not watching football" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva reacts after receiving rating downgrade in EA FC 24

Chelsea star Thiago Silva was not pleased after finding out his overall rating in EA FC 24.

Silva was among a number of stars being interviewed by the Premier League's official YouTube account over their latest ratings. Silva was asked to guess the six main metrics of his ultimate team card.

After completing that round, the interviewer asked the legendary Brazilian centre-back to guess whether his rating had fallen or increased from last year's 86. Silva replied:

"Based on these points I spoke about, I think I've stayed the same. Or even go up, because I've had more stats go up than go down, right?"

After finding out he is rated 84, Silva said:

"They’re not watching football, they’re watching the games like this (with their eyes closed)."

At 38, Silva is still going strong and is among a very small list of footballers playing regular football at the very top level in Europe in his late 30s. Despite a ligament injury earlier this year, he made 35 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

Silva was handed a one-year contract extension in February which took his stay at Stamford Bridge to June 2024. After signing as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020, he has proven that he is a dependable centre-back that Chelsea can count on.

Silva has played every minute of his team's four Premier League games this season and has 121 career appearances for them in three years.

EA FC 24 hand Chelsea star Thiago Silva his lowest FIFA rating in 13 years

FIFA 11 was the last time Thiago Silva was rated lower than 84. He was rated 83 that year, while he was still playing for Serie A giants AC Milan.

For the next four editions, he received an 87 overall rating, which was increased to 88 in FIFA 16. FIFA 17 saw him receive a +1 upgrade before it was restored to 88 for the next two editions.

The former PSG and AC Milan centre-back was rated at 87 in FIFA 20 before FIFA 21 handed him his first major downgrade in a long time. He took a two-point hit in that edition, with the rating remaining the same in FIFA 22.

FIFA 23, of course, rated him at 86 before EA FC 24 handed his first base rating of 84 in the game's history. The lowest rating the current Chelsea star received in the game was 67 in FIFA 07 when he was introduced to the game for the very first time.