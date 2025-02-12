  • home icon
"They read the game so well" - Phil Thompson claims Liverpool legend was similar to Virgil van Dijk

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:21 GMT
Liverpool FC v LOSC Lille - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty
Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk

Phil Thompson has likened Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool legend Alan Hansen. The Netherlands international is a key player for the Reds and is widely considered among the best centre-backs in the world.

The Merseysiders have, in the past, had top defenders, including the likes of Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia. However, while speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Thompson claimed that Van Dijk's abilities reminded him of Hansen.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“And the only one I could compare him with would be Alan Hansen. Because the two of them were quite similar. They read the game so well.
“They look so comfortable at times. And you know, very often, you don’t see them have to make sliding tackles or anything, which people are like, oh, yeah, yeah. When you’re a good player, you’re always in a position before that."

He added:

“And Big Al was like that. And Virgil cruises through games, even the biggest of games. He’s like that.
“Big Al wasn’t very vocal. Neither is Virgil. I mean, vocal. You do it in a way of how they play. You do it in a way of pointing fingers, getting the best out of them.”

Hansen represented Liverpool from 1977 to 1991 and made 614 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists. He won the English first-division title eight times, along with three European top-tier trophies, among other honors at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has been a great servant for the Reds as well, having made 302 appearances across competitions, bagging 26 goals and 13 assists.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk wants to join Barcelona at the end of the season- Reports

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's contractual situation is yet to be resolved, with the Dutchman's current agreement set to expire in the summer of 2025. This leaves open the possibility that the former Southampton star could leave Anfield for free once the season ends.

A report from El Nacional claims that the 33-year-old wants to join Barcelona once his contract runs out, despite being linked with Real Madrid (via FourFourTwo). A number of other clubs are also said to be interested in Van Dijk, including the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus.

He continues to play a key role for Arne Slot, having started all 23 Premier League matches for his club this campaign. Van Dijk also featured in the starting XI for every single Champions League group match apart from the final tie against PSV Eindhoven.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
