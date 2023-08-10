"They had really big mouths and were already talking about the final" - Netherlands star launches scathing attack on USWNT

Following the shock exit of tournament favorites USWNT from the 2023 Women's World Cup, pundits and footballers alike have shared their views on the unexpected development.

While a lot of the reactions have been critical, analysing why the USWNT failed to progress, some have pointed out the team's perceived arrogance before the tournament.

One such comment came from Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn, who called out the USWNT's overconfident claims. The Juventus forward stated:

"From the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff. You first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking."

"Don’t start to talk about something that’s far away, and I hope that they will learn from that."

Having won the two previous editions of the World Cup, the USWNT were the overwhelming favorites this year as well. However, the team's struggles were visible from the group stage as they secured just five points in Group E, narrowly edging past Portugal to make it to the knockouts. Beerensteyn's Netherlands comfortably topped the group with seven points from three matches.

The USWNT faced Sweden in the Round of 16 and the match went to penalties as neither team could find the back of the net in 120 minutes. Sweden emerged victorious in the shootout with a scoreline of 5-4 as USA's Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith, and Kelley O'Hara missed their spot-kicks.

How is the 2023 Women's World Cup shaping up after USWNT's exit?

The hotly contested tournament will only get more competitive after the elimination of the favorites. Sweden, the dark horses of the competition, will now face Japan in the last eight, with hopes of continuing their dream run.

The Netherlands will be drawing arms against Spain while host nation Australia will face France to book a seat in the semi-final stage. England and Colombia complete the quarter-final round-up, with their bout scheduled as the final match of this stage.

All eyes will be on Japan's Hinata Miyazawa, who is the leading goal-scorer in the competition. England's Lauren James would've been another star to look forward to, but the 21-year-old was recently handed a two-game suspension after she was issued a straight red card against Nigeria.

The 2023 Women's World Cup final will be contested on the August 20.