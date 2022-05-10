"They remind me of Maradona and Burruchaga" - Christian Karembeu makes bold claim about Karim Benzema's partnership with Real Madrid target

Real Madrid legend Christian Karembeu has hailed Karim Benzema's partnership with Kylian Mbappe on the international stage.

The 51-year-old was speaking in an exclusive interview with AS and touched on several issues concerning the Spanish champions.

He also addressed his compatriots' partnership with the French national team. He stated that it reminded him of Diego Maradona and Jorge Burruchaga, who together won the 1986 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

''Benzema and Mbappé in the French National Team are incredible together. They do very well, they always look for each other and above all with success. We saw it in the Nations Cup, when they play together it is always a danger for the opponents. When I see Benzema and Mbappé play together they remind me of Maradona and Burruchaga.''

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The World Cup winner was the subject of a mega bid from Los Blancos last year but their offer was turned down by PSG despite having just one year left on their deal with the 23-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG remains unresolved with Real Madrid still on the horizon

Kylian Mbappe has a few weeks left to go on his current deal with PSG

Mbappe has just a few weeks left on his current deal with the French champions and could ostensibly join a new club on a free transfer when the window reopens.

There was speculation that he had agreed to a pre-contract with Real Madrid last year, but with the deal yet to be announced, the Frenchman's future remains unresolved.

The France international is one of the best players in the world and any club on the planet will be significantly strengthened with him in their ranks.

PSG had reportedly offered him an extension to make him the highest-paid player in the world, which he agreed to in principle, but his mother reportedly came out to debunk the news.

With just a few weeks to go until Mbappe's deal with the Parisians expires, where he will play next season is unknown. However, Real Madrid are definitely monitoring his situation closely.

