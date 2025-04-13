"They don't respect that shirt" - Newcastle legend David Ginola slams Manchester United 'unacceptable' showing in 4-1 loss

Newcastle United legend David Ginola has hit out at Manchester United's stars for their display in their 4-1 defeat to the Magpies. The Red Devils suffered yet another demoralizing defeat, one that leaves them in 14th place in the Premier League with only six games to play.

Ginola was at St. James' Park for the clash, and he was left thoroughly unimpressed with the display of the Manchester United team. Speaking after the game, he blasted the Red Devils for not showing respect to the shirt they had on, calling out their performance as being unacceptable.

"They wear the Manchester United shirt like any other shirt. They don't respect that shirt. A performance like that is unacceptable."

The Red Devils suffered a tenth defeat since Ruben Amorim was appointed as coach of the side in November at Newcastle. The Red Devils were comfortably outplayed by the Magpies, who were without manager Eddie Howe, who was hospitalized before the game.

Amorim was in charge for the first meeting of the sides at Old Trafford in December, when Newcastle won 2-0. The victory in the second meeting means that the Magpies have done the league double over the Red Devils for the first time since the 1930-31 season, 94 years ago. They have also won three consecutive home league games against Manchester United for the first time in 55 years.

Manchester United suffer thrashing at Newcastle United

Manchester United were at the receiving end of a 4-1 scoreline against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, leaving them in 14th place in the league. The Red Devils suffered a second successive defeat against the Magpies, who are now comfortably in fourth place.

Alexander Isak set up Sandro Tonali to open the scoring for the Magpies with a fine strike after 24 minutes. Alejandro Garnacho gave his side a glimmer of hope with eight minutes left in the half as he scored an equaliser, sending the sides into the break level.

The home side flew out of the blocks in the second half, with Harvey Barnes scoring just four minutes after the restart to restore their advantage. The Englishman scored his side's third in the 64th minute, putting them 3-1 up. He became only the second player after Alan Shearer to score twice for Newcastle against the Red Devils.

On his Premier League debut, Red Devils goalkeeper Altay Bayindir gifted the home side a fourth goal as his clearance was intercepted by Joelinton. The ball fell to Bruno Guimaraes, who slotted home in the 77th minute to round off the scoring.

