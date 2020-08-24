Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has explained his present situation at the club with an example of arch-rivals Real Madrid's route to redemption. The 33-year-old, rather confident in his tone, claimed that he is ready to continue at Barcelona for the coming years.

Suarez also openly accepted that he is ready to face the healthy competition within Barcelona and start on the bench more often if required. The veteran added that he prefers to remain at Barcelona for as long as the club wants him.

As the curtain closed on a disheartening season for Barcelona with an 8-2 drubbing versus Bayern Munich, Suarez, Lionel Messi and the rest of the players walked back into the dressing room with only themselves to blame.

It was a calamitous display by the Barcelona back-line, but the likes of Suarez were also to blame for a certain lack of cohesion and sharpness against an energetic Bayern side.

"Intention is to continue" - Barcelona's Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez finished the season for Barcelona with 21 goals in all competitions

Suarez's season was marked by poor displays in crucial fixtures and injury setbacks. The forward did return with 21 goals across all competitions, but couldn't lead Barcelona's attack when they needed to produce telling moments.

As a result, with age not on his side either, a significant section of the club's supporters have expressed their wish to part ways with Suarez.

While Barcelona are not at their best financially post pandemic, they are keen on chopping the deadwood within the club in order to free up wage bills.

Their rivals Real Madrid, meanwhile, racked up a stunning 10-game winning run to leapfrog Barcelona to the La Liga title. Sergio Ramos enjoyed his best season in terms of goals, while the experience of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos also came in handy.

Drawing comparisons with their comebacks, Barcelona forward Suarez said:

“I remember that in Madrid, the year that Ajax eliminated them from the Champions League [in 2019], they said that Kroos was finished, they wanted to retire Modric and they said that Ramos was a disaster. The following year, everything went better for them and again they formed a legendary team.”

Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid beat them to the La Liga title

Suarez continued, reflecting on his own situation at Barcelona:

Throughout my career I have accepted to be a substitute. I would have no problem in being one again. The competition is healthy and if the coach considers that I should do it from the bench I have no problem. I would like to stay at Barca as long as they want to count on me. I want to contribute. I have felt the support of the people since I arrived and that motivates me a lot."

He concluded:

“No one at the club has told me that they want to be without my services. I want the best for the team and my intention is to continue.”

Barcelona replaced Quique Setien with former star Ronald Koeman as the team prepares to achieve its goals next season.

