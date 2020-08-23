Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve favourites to sign Lazio star, Barcelona want Paulo Dybala as Lionel Messi replacement and more: 23 August 2020

After sacking coach Maurizio Sarri and appointing Andrea Pirlo as the new Juventus manager, the Bianconeri are looking to revitalize an ageing squad by investing wisely in the transfer window. Juventus have been linked with an array of players and they are surely in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 23 August 2020.

David Moyes wants Aaron Ramsey at West Ham

Aaron Ramsey

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, David Moyes wants to bring Aaron Ramsey to West Ham. Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the Welshman after he has reportedly fallen out of favour at Juventus.

Despite the fact that a player like Ramsey would be quite expensive for these Premier League clubs, they are still eyeing moves for him. The Hammers are trying to find a creative player who can work ahead of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek who have both had decent seasons.

Ramsey will be 30 soon and as such, he doesn't fit Moyesey's transfer strategy at West Ham and to make things worse, he is currently on £250,000 per week. However, if Felipe Anderson or Manuel Lanzini is to leave, then the Hammers will need to sign a creative player.

Juventus are trying to palm off many players to English clubs, starting with midfielder Aaron Ramsey. West Ham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United are interested although his €7m per year salary is proving something of an obstacle.



[La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/RL5Tl1M8px — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) August 22, 2020

Barcelona eyeing Paulo Dybala move

Paulo Dybala

With a shadow of doubt being cast over Lionel Messi's future, Barcelona are reportedly lining up potential replacements and have identified Paulo Dybala as the ideal heir to the 33-year-old.

Neither Lionel Messi nor Paulo Dybala are happy at their current clubs and will move on should the right offer surface. Dybala is yet to extend his contract at Juventus and had come very close to leaving the club last summer.

The 26-year-old reportedly wants a new £13.5 million per season contract which works out to £260,000 per week. Dybala wants to earn close to as much as the club's highest earners- Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs De Ligt- do.

Meanwhile, Messi is fed up with how Barcelona has been run by Josep Bartomeu over the past few years and is furious at the fact that the details of his meeting with new manager Ronald Koeman has been leaked.

RAC1 reported that Messi told Koeman that he feels more 'outside than inside the club'. RAC1 Radio station has openly supported the Bartomeu regime and this has not gone down well with Messi and he believes that facts have been misinterpreted.

🚨 | Barcelona are preparing for life without Lionel Messi and have identified Paulo Dybala as his replacement. Dybala is currently unhappy with the contract situation. #FCBarcelona #Juventus



- Mail Online pic.twitter.com/D3WfeGrn8T — Football Transfers (@Transferzone10) August 23, 2020

Juventus favourites to beat Real Madrid to sign Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to reports, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is all set to leave Lazio this summer and Juventus is his most likely destination. Real Madrid are also reportedly in the hunt for the 25-year-old but the Serb prefers to stay in Italy and join Juventus.

Manchester United have been extensively linked with Savic in the past but after securing the services of Bruno Fernandes, they have now cooled their interest and are no longer looking to sign him.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri would do well to bring Milinkovic-Savic to their team as they look to pump some much needed youth into their ageing unit. The signing could be all the more important now that Aaron Ramsey is expected to follow in Pjanic's footsteps and leave Turin before the transfer window closes.