"They see Leo (Messi) as the best player in history" - Lionel Scaloni claims Argentina stars 'would give up their lives' for PSG man

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has given an insight into how Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is perceived by his La Abiceleste teammates.

Messi, 35, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar in December. The PSG attacker bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games and won the Golden Ball award.

The Argentine icon has added the World Cup to a long list of achievements in his illustrious career. Scaloni has revealed how Messi is held in high regard by his teammates who would give their lives for the Barcelona legend. He said (via Roy Nemer):

"That they see Leo (Messi) as the best player in history, the way they see him. ... They would give up their lives for him. That's a different kind of chemistry. In football, that counts a lot."

The PSG frontman's strong relationship with his teammates was on display throughout the World Cup campaign in the Middle East. He captained the team to their triumph, leading from the front with galvanising performances.

The legendary forward paid tribute to past and present Argentina players in an emotional speech after La Abiceleste secured a friendly win over Panama, their first game after the World Cup triumph. The PSG attacker said (via the Daily Mail):

"I know it's our day, where the champions are celebrating, but I don't want to forget all the teammates who were there before, who also did everything possible to achieve this (as) we were very close (to) the Copa America and the World Cup."

Argentina players want PSG's Lionel Messi to play 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina want their captain to play at the next World Cup.

Messi claimed before the 2022 FIFA World Cup that his appearance in the Qatar edition of the tournament would be his last:

“This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made."

However, his memorable campaign in Qatar has led to speculation over his future with Argentina. La Abiceleste are eager for the legendary forward to continue playing till the 2026 World Cup.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said in a January that the La Abiceleste captain's teammates are pushing for him to play on. He said (via GOAL):

“We don’t want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup, but we don’t want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let’s see what happens."

The PSG forward scored his 800th career goal (club and country) when Argentina beat Panama. He now has 102 goals and 56 assists in 174 international appearances.

