"They sold their best player" - Chris Sutton makes bold claims ahead of Sheffield United vs Manchester City

Sheffield United will invite Manchester City to Bramall Lane on Sunday (August 27) and Chris Sutton has made bold claims for the game.

The Cityzens' recent track record has been impeccable, winning their first two league games of the season without surrendering a goal. They are still fresh from their decisive 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Burnley last weekend. They also have set their eyes on the coveted Premier League title, seeking to make history with a fourth consecutive win.

The road to the title isn't without its bumps, though. City's previous Premier League season concluded with a draw at Brighton & Hove Albion and a surprising loss to Brentford. Yet, their remarkable record of winning 12 out of their last 20 league away games speaks volumes.

Sutton's forecast for Sheffield's fate against Manchester City is grim, especially in light of recent events. The Blades lost their opening two games against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

In his column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

"Sheffield United are in massive trouble. They sold their best player Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille and while they have brought a couple in, they will be in a fight."

He added:

"They fought well against Nottingham Forest but lost late on and Crystal Palace beat them 1-0 on the opening day, but wiped the floor with them, it wasn't a close 1-0. And now they have Manchester City in town, who I think will win 4-0."

With Sheffield's tribulations expected to make things harder for the home side, the Cityzens appear primed for victory.

Manchester City welcomes Belgian winger Jeremy Doku in a blockbuster deal

Manchester City has pulled off an eye-catching signing, securing the talents of Belgian winger Jeremy Doku for an impressive €65 million (via GOAL). The transfer agreed upon with French Ligue 1 side Rennes, has added another high-profile player to the treble winners' roster.

The 21-year-old Doku has agreed to a five-year contract with the Cityzens, and he arrives with a good record. During his three seasons with Rennes, he notched up 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 92 games across all competitions.

This signing follows two other notable acquisitions by Manchester City during this summer. They brought in midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and defender Josko Gvardiol made the transition from RB Leipzig.

City have potentially brought in Doku to fill the significant void left by Riyad Mahrez. After five fruitful years filled with silverware at the Etihad Stadium, Mahrez made his move to Saudi side Al-Ahli.