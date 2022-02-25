"They have strong teams and great players" - PSG amongst Franck Ribery's favorites to win Champions League

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has backed three clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), to win the Champions League this season.

Asked about his favorites to win the 2022 Champions League, Ribery said:

"In the Champions League, I see Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and maybe PSG. They have strong teams and great players."

Ribery won the prestigious European trophy with Bayern Munich back in the 2012-13 season. They defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

The right-footed winger also won several other trophies with Munich before leaving the club in 2019 to join Fiorentina. He represented the French national team until 2014.

Assessing Ribery's favorites for the Champions League

Starting with his former club: Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are as strong as ever. Despite a new manager coming in last summer, Julian Nagelsmann has taken to the club like duck to water.

His pressing football philosophy has been happily accepted by the talented squad and they have run amok in Germany this season. Barring occasional shock defeats, Munich are well on their way to winning yet another Bundesliga title.

Their Champions League hopes lie with Robert Lewandowski as well, the 2021 FIFA Best Player. The Polish international is on fire in front of goal and could possibly take them to the zenith of Europe once again, like he did in the 2019-20 season.

Ribery's second club were Liverpool. The Reds have shown some serious form over the last few weeks and are currently in contention to win the quadruple this season.

They will have their chance to win the Carabao Cup this weekend if they can beat Chelsea in the final. Liverpool have now returned to the Premier League title race after a run of six consecutive victories.

The Reds have so far won all seven games they have played in Europe this season. The fantastic form of Mohamed Salah in front of goal could well prove to be the deciding factor in Liverpool winning the Champions League this season.

Finally, we come to PSG. The Parisian giants are one of the most heavily decorated clubs in Europe. The front-line of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe can demolish any team on their day, making PSG a tangible threat in Europe.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava