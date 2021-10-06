“They are super reliable and top quality players” - Thomas Tuchel lauds Chelsea’s midfield options

Thomas Tuchel has praised Chelsea's star-studded midfield options for being reliable and having a good understanding of one another.

Speaking on Chelsea's official website (via The Chelsea Chronicles), Tuchel has heaped praise on the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. He is happy to see Chelsea add Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the mix as well.

"They [Jorginho and Kovacic] are super reliable players and top-quality players," Tuchel said. "Between the two of them, it’s a good link because they are a good mix. With N’Golo, Kova and Jorgi, we have three fantastic central midfielders. All are a good mix to play with always two central midfielders, this is what we want."

“Now we’ve added Saul (Niguez), we wanted Ruben Loftus-Cheek added to the group," he added. "We have a bit more possibilities. They have to grow into that same game understanding of what we want."

Tuchel is also delighted to see Mateo Kovacic performing strongly in the past few matches. Jorginho's organization and passing have also played a vital role in Chelsea's recent success, Tuchel feels.

"It’s nice to see Kova so strong in the last few games," he said. "For Jorgi, it’s not been easy because he came more or less, without pre-season. Everybody tries to close his passing down but he is always very important in organising.”

Jorginho had one of his strongest performances at Chelsea last season. He played a vital role in guiding the Blues to an unlikely Champions League win against Manchester City while also helping Italy lift Euro 2020 earlier in the summer. Due to his remarkable 2020-21 season, Jorginho is considered by many to be a leading contender for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea are currently top of the Premier League table

Chelsea currently find themselves top of the Premier League charts going into the international break.

The Blues defeated Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton side by 3-1, thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell. Chelsea's win was vital as they earlier suffered defeats against Manchester City in the Premier League and Juventus in the Champions League.

The Blues are currently a point ahead of Liverpool and two points clear of both Manchester clubs after their first seven games in the Premier League.

Chelsea are considered one of the favorites for the Premier League ever since they strengthened their attack by signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million.

