“They are superior” - John Terry predicts outcome of Chelsea’s Champions League game against Juventus

John Terry has predicted a 2-0 win for Chelsea in their Champions League clash against Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

The Bianconeri have already secured their Champions League knockout-stage birth with 12 points in 4 games. Meanwhile, Chelsea stand second to Juventus after having won three in four games.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus beat Chelsea 1-0 in their first Champions League Group H match in a home game where Federico Chiesa scored the only goal.

Chelsea have the better squad, while Juventus have top defenders: John Terry

Terry says Chelsea have settled well and look to be a more balanced side than Juventus despite a few injury issues ahead of the clash.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia, Terry said:

“Chelsea are in shape and haven’t had problems since they lost in Turin. To me, they are superior to Juventus even with the absentees.”

The former Chelsea defender also heaped praise on Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, calling them the ''best players of his generation''. Terry further added:

“I studied Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini. Maldini is my absolute idol, he made everything look easy. Nobody has ever had his style.”

“Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are the best players of this generation, they are two legends already,” Terry continued.

“To do what Chiellini did on Saka...it not easy. If you just think about it, it’s clear that you are a legend."

This comes after Terry mentioned that Chelsea have brilliant squad depth in the current season of the English Premier League.

He said: "The strength in depth in the squad looks to me by far the best in the league."

Chelsea need 1 point to qualify for the next round of Champions League

The defending champions will look forward to winning this game at Stamford Bridge to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages from Group H. Both Chelsea and Juventus have injury concerns as they go head-to-head in the second leg of their group tie.

In a pre-match press conference, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that Jorginho might be ready for the start against Juventus. Jorginho had picked up an injury in the game against Leicester City last weekend. Tuchel reassured everyone that there is nothing serious about the niggle. He said:

"I absolutely don't think so [that he's a doubt]. He said he feels like cramps. In the moment, I would say absolutely no muscle injuries and with that, no doubt for Tuesday."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Paulo Dybala, who missed the first leg of the Champions League tie against the Blues, remains a doubt after he missed the Serie A match against Lazio due to the same injury.

Edited by Rohit Mishra