"They are the team to beat" - Rio Ferdinand picks Premier League title favorites, says they've been 'seriously impressive'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has picked Manchester City as the favorites to lift the Premier League title this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, the 42-year-old said the Cityzens have been impressive in their last few games in the Premier League.

The pundit had initially picked Chelsea to win the Premier League title, but his opinions changed following Manchester City's formidable performance against Liverpool.

Ferdinand said (via The Independent):

“In the first four of five games of the season, I was sitting there and thinking Chelsea are the team to beat. Now move on three of four games past that stage and I’m thinking Manchester City are the team to beat. They have looked seriously impressive against the big teams."

“They dominated Chelsea away, they dominated Liverpool in the first half [on Sunday] and should have seen the game off. They might be a bit disappointed with a 2-2 draw but they look the most impressive to me. They look formidable at times."

Manchester City have rediscovered their form after a slow start to the new Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side recently had two dominant games against Liverpool and Manchester City away from home.

The Cityzens are currently third in the Premier League table, two points behind league leaders Chelsea after seven games.

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester City will dominate 99% of their league games and if they can resolve their chance conversation rate, they will become the team to beat.

The former Premier League defender said:

“There’s no doubt they’re going to dominate 99 per cent of their games but it’s just about the finishing. Once they get over that element of missing chances and not finishing off their great build up play, if get that right, I think they are the team to beat."

Four teams have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League

This is one of the closest Premier League races in recent history, with as many as four teams capable of winning the title at the end of the season.

The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all battling it out to become Premier League champions in 2022. As things stand, the four teams are separated by a mere two points after the first seven games.

Chelsea are currently top of the table with 16 points, with Liverpool following close behind on 15 points. Both Manchester clubs are joint third in the table with 14 points each.

