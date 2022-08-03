"They took too long" - William Gallas names 'big mistake' Chelsea have made in the transfer market this summer

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas believes new owner Todd Boehly has made his first "big mistake" as owner of the Blues.

Gallas believes Boehly should have moved quicker to sign former Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Despite being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge all summer, the 23-year centre-back joined Barcelona for €50 million.

The two-time European champions are in desperate need of new centre-backs following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

GOAL @goal Jules Kounde is presented as a Barcelona player Jules Kounde is presented as a Barcelona player 💙❤️ https://t.co/w3VrTa3HWP

While the Blues have signed Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, Gallas claimed he is concerned that the club are yet to sign enough defensive reinforcements. Speaking to Genting Casino, he stated (as per The Metro):

"I do find it hard to understand what is happening at Chelsea in terms of the defensive recruitments. I feel they should have signed Kounde from Sevilla. I know they were very close to signing him and I think they have made a big mistake by not getting that deal done."

He added:

"The board was really close to getting him signed but it seems they took too long. They took too long for a player of his quality and you can’t do this with a player like Kounde after the season he just had. He was magnificent last season."

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Gallas: "Tuchel likes to play with three centre backs and Kounde is the perfect fit for his system. With Kounde on the right of Silva, Koulibaly on the left and then the quality that Chelsea have in the wing-back areas, then that could even be the best defence in the league." Gallas: "Tuchel likes to play with three centre backs and Kounde is the perfect fit for his system. With Kounde on the right of Silva, Koulibaly on the left and then the quality that Chelsea have in the wing-back areas, then that could even be the best defence in the league."

William Gallas beleives Cesar Azpilicueta's time at Chelsea is nearing an end

SPORT have reported that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to sign both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from the Blues this summer.

Both defenders have a year left on their current deal, with 32-year-old Azpilicueta having played 476 times across 10 seasons for the club.

Gallas believes that the Blues' club-captain should be allowed to leave the club if he desires, as the Frenchman stated:

"Chelsea need players of Kounde’s quality. Azpi is getting older and maybe he has an opportunity to go to Barcelona. After ten years of service, Chelsea should let him go back to his country because what he has done for the club is unbelievable."

He added:

"He was a great captain, so now they need to find young defenders who have the quality to play in the Premier League and Kounde was one of the players who would fit and you let him go to Barcelona? ‘That should not be possible."

The Blaugrana have already signed Christensen after he left the west London club after the expiration of his contract this summer.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Koundé was unable to print ‘Jules’ on his shirt since Chelsea took all the L's 🫤 Koundé was unable to print ‘Jules’ on his shirt since Chelsea took all the L's 🫤 https://t.co/UVwYpaVrBj

The Blues will begin their campaign against Everton at Goodison Park on August 6.

