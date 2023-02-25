"They are a tough nut to crack" - Jamie Carragher explains what Newcastle must do to beat Manchester United in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained what Newcastle United need to do to beat Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Eddie Howe's side will be up against the Red Devils in their first cup final in 24 years and will be looking to clinch the League Cup for the first time ever.

Manchester United are also on a trophyless run, with their last silverware being the Europa League back in May 2017.

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Newcastle United need to start the game strong to take advantage of the Manchester United players' tired legs.

Carragher has also insisted that the Magpies should not be regarded as pushovers as they have been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season. He said on Sky Sports:

"The fact that Manchester United played on Thursday night and have played a lot of games - if I was Eddie Howe I would be saying, 'You have got to start this game as if there is only half an hour left'. You've just got to go for it. Try and make this game as fast and as intense as you possibly can right from the start. You have to start quick and really go after Manchester United."

"We talk about Manchester United as being fresh and energetic, but Eddie Howe and everybody behind it - they've been one of the top teams in the division this season."

Carragher has insisted that even though the Red Devils are favorites, Newcastle United must come up with the right mentality.

The former England defender has also claimed that the Magpies are a force to reckon with defensively regardless of Nick Pope's availability. He added:

"They went to Old Trafford and got a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, so why shouldn't they believe that they can go there and win. I feel Man Utd will win, and they will be favourites, and the goalkeeping issue is a problem for them, but if you are Newcastle United you've got to get that out of your head mentally and move on."

"It's not, 'We can't win a game of football because we haven't got Nick Pope in goal'. Defensively, all season, it's not just Nick Pope, the back four have got the best defensive record in the Premier League. They are a tough nut to crack. They've got to go there with energy and belief."

Newcastle United are enjoying a brilliant season under Eddie Howe and find themselves fifth in the Premier League table. Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, are third in the table.

David Seaman makes prediction ahead of Carabao Cup showdown between Manchester United and Newcastle

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has tipped Manchester United to outclass Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26. He said on the Seaman Says podcast:

"Even if Nick [Pope] hadn't been sent off, I still feel like Manchester United would have too much for them anyway. The form that they are in, the confidence that they've all got now. They are all contributing, even the players that are coming in."

"They rested [Raphael] Varane for this cup game because they said he might've played too many games, and there was a couple of other players that wouldn't have played otherwise. The whole squad is ready and what that gives ten Hag now is the chance to pick his best XI. I think Maguire might not make it but he's still got a really strong squad to pick from. So they will be at full strength."

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 26th February.

