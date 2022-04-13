"They are a very tough, physical team" - Real Madrid star Luka Modric pays tribute to Chelsea after Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg clash

Real Madrid stalwart Luka Modric has lauded Chelsea following their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash, calling the English side “the most difficult team to play against.”

The reigning European champions traveled to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night (12 April). Hoping to avenge the 1-3 first-leg defeat, the Blues outplayed Real Madrid in almost every department and found themselves 3-0 up in the 75th minute.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Los Blancos managed to score a goal through Rodrygo in the 80th minute to make the aggregate scoreline 4-4 and enforce extra time. Soon the inevitable struck as Karim Benzema managed to score Madrid's second and get their noses in front in the tie.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



38 goals, 12 scored in UCL.



Karim Benzema. #UCL 38 official games this season.38 goals, 12 scored in UCL.Karim Benzema. 38 official games this season.38 goals, 12 scored in UCL.Karim Benzema. ⭐️🇫🇷 #UCL https://t.co/GbVzekdavU

Carlo Ancelotti’s side then held firm to deny Chelsea another goal, winning the tie 5-4 (lost 2-3 on the night) on aggregate. Luka Modric, who assisted Rodrygo’s goal, spoke candidly about the action-packed second leg.

Speaking to BT Sport (via Metro), the Croatian international first hailed the impact of his teammates off the bench:

“I think mister [Ancelotti] did great changes and [the subs] did well, they had a great impact on the game. Certainly in this competition experience plays an important role and I think today it helped us a bit.”

The 36-year-old then went on to hail the Blues for their quality, before describing last night’s 2-3 defeat as “very sweet.”

He added:

“But Chelsea, we knew it even after the first game, that we would have a tough game. Because they are, for me, the most difficult team to play against. I watch them a lot because of my friend Mateo [Kovacic], how they play, and they are a very tough, physical team, very compact. We knew that it was going to be tough – just like it was. But in the end we showed again great character, great desire, great togetherness and we managed to turn it around, which is amazing. A defeat that is very sweet!”

Luka Modric named Man of the Match in the quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea

Real Madrid No. 10 Luka Modric was chosen as the Man of the Match in last night’s nail-biting quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian, 36, produced an immaculate outside-the-boot assist to Rodrygo in the 80th minute, which changed the entire complexion of the tie.

Apart from the otherworldly assist, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner played a key pass, delivered four long balls, and completed 65 passes with 89 percent accuracy.

Defensively, too, he was rock solid, winning six ground duels, blocking a shot, intercepting two passes, and attempting four tackles.

Edited by Samya Majumdar