"They did a U-turn" – Ligue 1 side's sporting director blasts Chelsea for failed winter transfer

Le Havre's sporting director Mathieu Bodmer has lambasted Chelsea for their lack of clear communication in Malang Sarr's failed winter switch to the newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit.

Earlier on the winter transfer deadline day, Foot Mercato stated that Le Havre were keen to lure Sarr away from Stamford Bridge. However, a permanent deal failed to materialize in the final hours of the window.

Now, Bodmer has shed light on why Le Havre's proposed switch to sign Sarr failed earlier this month. He told French website Paris Normandie (h/t x/ChelsTransfer):

"What Chelsea did to Malang Sarr was disgraceful. With just a few details still to be worked out, they did a U-turn. They gave the youngster the go-ahead to travel, and a financial agreement had been reached for the 18 months of his remaining contract."

Providing details on Chelsea's role in the failed move, Bodmer added:

"However, on several occasions, they went back on their agreement, and then gave it again. And once the player had agreed to make a big effort, to come to us on a tiny salary, just to play football, they blocked him."

Bodmer, who helped Lyon lift the Ligue 1 title in 2008 as a player, said:

"Everything was okay, the contract had even been submitted to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), but we never received Chelsea's cancellation. In the end, they just told him he wouldn't be leaving and they didn't even answer the phone any more."

Sarr, who joined the Blues on a free switch from OGC Nice in 2020, is yet to make a single appearance for the west London club this season. The 25-year-old centre-back last played in AS Monaco's 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Stade de Reims past March during his loan spell.

Chelsea enter race to snap up RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko ahead of 2024-25 season

According to Italian publication MilanLive.it, Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. They are expected to face competition from AC Milan in the near future.

Although Napoli's Victor Osimhen is their top striking target, the Blues are scouting Sesko due to his reported £43 million asking price. In comparison, Osimhen has a hefty release clause of around £111 million.

Sesko, who joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg for around £21 million past July, has been in fine form this season. The 20-year-old has scored nine goals in 1,019 minutes of action, across 26 games so far.