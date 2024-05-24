"They were unbelievable" - Patrick Vieira gives his verdict on Arsenal's hopes of challenging Manchester City again next season

Patrick Vieira has backed Arsenal to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. The Gunners agonizingly missed out on league glory after the Cityzens made history by winning a fourth title in a row.

Mikel Arteta's men finished two points behind City whose incredible trademark end-of-season form came to fruition. Their challengers showed vast improvement though as they finished the previous season five points off the reigning champions.

Vieira admitted he sympathized with the Gunners as he felt they played well. The Frenchman, who played for both clubs during his illustrious career, told Manchester City's official website:

"To be honest, I felt sorry for Arsenal because they had a really good season and I really enjoyed watching them. They played some really good football. They have some really good talent and the problem for Arsenal was City. If City had a bad season, Arsenal would win the league."

Arteta's men won 28 of 38 league games but suffered setbacks such as a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. Vieira alluded to them closing the gap on Manchester City and how that bodes well for the 2024-25 campaign:

"Arsenal closed the gap and it will be even more interesting next season if they can keep that momentum. I think they will be challenging City."

Expand Tweet

Arsenal haven't won the league since 2004 and this was the closest they've come to ending that drought. They produced an impressive record against their title rivals, taking four points from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard feels there is belief that Arsenal can win the title despite losing out to Manchester City this season

Martin Odegaard was proud of his team despite failing to win the title.

Arteta's men wore faces of sadness on the final day of the season last Sunday (May 19). They did their job by beating Everton 2-1 at the Emirates but Manchester City eased to a 3-1 win against West Ham United.

Martin Odegaard spoke to fans after his side missed out on the title for a second season in a row. He admitted that there was disappointment but said he was proud of the team's progression (via BBC Sport):

"I think we’re all a little bit disappointed. We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team, the fans. I'm so proud of the progress we are making. We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now."

Expand Tweet

The Gunners could be set for a busy summer transfer window as Arteta looks to end City's stranglehold on the Premier League title finally. A new striker has been touted as a necessity with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak linked.