Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners learn Alexander Isak price; club suffer Pedro Neto blow, and more - May 22, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for the summer after finishing second, behind Manchester City, in the Premier League once again. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make multiple changes to his squad to bridge the gap with the champions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will have to break the bank to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this summer. Elsewhere, the north London giants have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 22, 2024:

Arsenal learn Alexander Isak price

Alexander Isak

Arsenal have to pay £80-100 million to secure the services of Alexander Isak this summer, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 and have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker recently. Isak has been on fire this season for Newcastle United, scoring 25 goals and setting up two in 40 outings across competitions.

On Inside Track podcast, Wyness said that the 24-year-old would be a fine addition to Arteta's squad.

“I think you’d be looking at somewhere between £80-100million, and there will be interest in trying to take him away from Newcastle. He seems like he’d be the perfect player up front for Arsenal," said Wyness

He added:

“There’s a lot of issues with strikers at some of the top clubs. Isak has had some trouble with injury, but when he’s fit he has shown that he’s at that level.”

Isak's contract with the Magpies runs till 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.

Gunners suffer Pedro Neto blow

Pedro Neto

Arsenal will have to pay a hefty fee to secure the services of Pedro Neto this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, but he has missed much of the season due to hamstring injuries. Neto has registered three goals and 11 assists from 24 games across competitions and could be on the move this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester City and Newcastle United also have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

“It remains the case that nothing is close or imminent for Pedro Neto. He has been linked with Arsenal in the past and there have also been new rumours about Manchester City and Newcastle, but Wolves will ask for a big, big package of money.

"It won’t come cheap at all. So many clubs are informed but no one has started concrete talks yet, as far as I’m aware," wrote Romano.

Neto could be a fine backup for Bukayo Saka at the Emirates.

Arsenal not in talks for Brian Brobbey, says Fabrizio Romano

Brian Brobbey

Arsenal are yet to make a move for Brian Brobbey, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch striker is a rising star in the European circuit and has turned heads with his performances for Ajax this season.

Brobbey has scored 22 goals and set up 12 in 43 games across competitions for the Eredivisie giants this season and could be ready for a step-up this year. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners have set their sights on the 22-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are yet to decide their targets for the summer.

“Another striker making headlines at the moment is Brian Brobbey of Ajax, who is now being linked as the main candidate for Arsenal to strengthen up front this summer.

"Still, it seems like there are almost ten names per week being described as the favourite candidate for Arsenal right now – first it was Alexander Isak, then Viktor Gyokeres, then Benjamin Sesko, and now Brobbey,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“We may have to be patient on this before we really know what’s going on as Arsenal are already assessing options internally. There are several names being considered, and Mikel Arteta will be involved in this process. I’m aware that Isak is really appreciated but it looks difficult as Newcastle want to keep him."

Manchester United have also been linked with Brobbey recently.