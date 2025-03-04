“They could have an unbelievable season, one to really remember” - Alan Shearer names surprise club as favourites to win FA Cup ahead of Man City

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has backed Aston Villa to win the FA Cup over Man City. He believes that with their attacking options and manager Unai Emery, the Villans can get their hands on the trophy.

The FA Cup 2024-25 is down to the final eight teams as they will face each other in the quarter-finals. Five of the 'Big 6' teams have been eliminated with just Man City left standing. They beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at home in the Fifth Round. Many have the Cityzens as favorites to lift the cup but Shearer believes Aston Villa stand a good chance.

"Aston Villa have got really good attacking options, Unai Emery can swap them around like he has done," Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Metro). "I would perhaps have Aston Villa as favourites for this competition now. If they can get one or two defenders back from the treatment room then they will be hard to beat."

He added:

"I know it’s away from home but their draw against Preston, they can’t really complain about that. I quite fancy Aston Villa. They could have an unbelievable season, one to really remember.

"They’re going well in the Champions League and are close to that top-four in the Premier League. If they can just get one or two players back it could be a great finish to the season because those January signings have served them well and will do for the rest of the season."

Aston Villa have won the FA Cup seven times, with the last one being in 2015.

Man City to face Bournemouth in FA Cup Quarter-finals

The FA Cup quarter-finals draw are out and Man City have been dealt a relatively tough hand. They will face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on March 29. The Cherries beat Newcastle United in extra time in the Round of 16.

Bournemouth have notably already beaten Man City once at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this season. They won 2-1 in November with goals from Antoine Semenyo (9') and Evanilson (64'). Josko Gvardiol scored for Pep Guardiola's side in the 82nd minute. The Cherries are seventh in the Premier League table, just four points behind Man City in fourth.

The Cityzens have been eliminated from both the EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League. They are also 20 points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League standings. Hence, the FA Cup is their only opportunity to win a trophy this season.

