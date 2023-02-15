"They are uncomfortable" - Kylian Mbappe explains how PSG can beat Bayern Munich in UCL Round of 16 second-leg clash

Kylian Mbappe is confident that Paris Saint-Germain can get a result against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Frenchman believes that the Bundesliga side are uncomfortable when their opponents are attacking.

PSG were edged out 1-0 by Bayern Munich, with Kingsley Coman scoring for them once again. The Ligue1 side had lost the 2020 UEFA Champions League final by the same scoreline, with their former player scoring the winner.

Mbappe is still adamant that his side can make it to the next round of the competition. He told Canal+ after the match:

"Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well. We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let's quickly move on and go again."

Mbappe managed to get the ball in the back of the net twice after coming on in the 57th minute. He was coming back from an offside position when he found the back of the net in the 74th minute, while Nuno Mendes was caught offside when he assisted the disallowed goal in the 82nd minute.

Kylian Mbappe made a stunning comeback for PSG against Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks and was set to miss the first leg against Bayern Munich. However, the striker worked hard and ensured that he was available for his club, even if it was just off the bench.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was caught surprised by the return and told the media ahead of the match:

"He's done everything possible to make himself available for this match. He's trained the day before the match and felt good. We'll see tomorrow morning how he feels. The first person I'll listen to will be Kylian, then I'll make the wisest decision. He won't be on the bench to make up the numbers."

He continued:

"I'm surprised to see him [Kylian Mbappe] back, yes. But we know Kylian's ability to recover faster than some. He trained as part of the team and was there for the whole session. His post-training feedback is very positive. But whether he'll be on the team sheet, I don't know."

PSG travel to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Stadium on March 8.

