“They’ve gone backwards” – Darren Bent claims Manchester United will be rubbing hands together after ‘really poor’ transfer window for Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has slammed Arsenal for failing to strengthen during the January transfer window, handing advantage to the likes of Manchester United and Spurs.

The 37-year-old has even stated that the Gunners have 'gone backwards' following a ‘really poor’ transfer window.

Arsenal oversaw plenty of departures during the month but failed to land suitable replacements and Bent believes it could come back to haunt them in the race for top four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac and Folarin Balogan all departed the Emirates this month either on loan or on a permanent basis.

As such, Arteta must find a way to deal with the lack of depth he could face in case of injuries or suspensions.

Former Spurs striker Bent fears that Arsenal might have given a boost to his former club and Manchester United in the race for top four. He told talkSPORT:

“I think it’s been poor, really poor. I get it with the Aubameyang situation, clearly him and the manager had a falling out.

“I can understand why they’ve let him go – because if he didn’t go and the manager had to bring him back into the squad, that shows weakness.

“I don’t think Mikel Arteta could’ve done that.But there’s half the season left and you’ve got Nketiah, with question marks over whether he’s good enough at the top level.

Darren Bent @DarrenBent What an absolute shambles of a transfer window for @Arsenal , what is going on ? What an absolute shambles of a transfer window for @Arsenal , what is going on ?

“The jury is still out on that one. We know he scores goals in cup games, but does he score in the Premier League? I know he hasn’t had the opportunity, but that’s a question mark.

“Then Lacazette as well. He’s not really been a prolific goalscorer for a number of years now. So one injury to one of them, then what do you do? What happens then?

“That’s my only concern. They let all of these players go without bringing anyone in.

Arsenal have allowed their former skipper Aubameyang to depart on a free transfer to join Barcelona and that has left them with just Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah up front.

So Bent is clearly not wrong to point out the lack of options up front for the Gunners and a new number nine should have been at the top of Arteta's wishlist.

“When you think of the top-four situation, which is wide open with the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham, you look at them and you add Arsenal into the mix – what have Arsenal done to strengthen their top-four chances?

“If anything, they’ve gone backwards. I get Aubameyang, but the likes of Maitland-Niles, Chambers. I know they’re maybe not good enough to play week-in, week-out. But they’re extra bodies in case the worst happens. Injuries, COVID, suspensions – you just don’t know.

The Gunners saw their squad stretched by a combination of injuries, Covid, AFCON absentees and suspensions last month.

Arsenal had no option but to request a postponement for their Premier League clash with Spurs and they look even more vulnerable now.

“West Ham fans will be in the same boat, thinking this has been a poor window. If you’re Spurs and Manchester United, you’re absolutely rubbing your hands together, thinking they’re out of the mix.”

Manchester United and Arsenal are both losers of the transfer window

Arsenal currently have just two senior strikers and three centre-backs in their ranks following their mega-clear out and were already short of options in the middle of the park.

Mikel Arteta has done a pretty commendable job at the Emirates thus far this season but the lack of depth in almost every position could prove to be a concern.

Bent is definitely right to state that Arsenal fared terribly in the winter transfer window, but Manchester United have been hardly any better in comparison to the Gunners.

Chris Winterburn @cmwinterburn One of the major issues Manchester United have is that even though their transfer policy is so star centric, there remains only 11 places on the pitch. Not getting Zakaria as a squad player at a pressure free price of £6m and then going for Rice for what will be £110m+ is One of the major issues Manchester United have is that even though their transfer policy is so star centric, there remains only 11 places on the pitch. Not getting Zakaria as a squad player at a pressure free price of £6m and then going for Rice for what will be £110m+ is

The lack of depth at Manchester United might not be as alarming as that at the Emirates but the Red Devils should have shown more intent to improve their squad, especially when the right players were available.

The Red Devils are clearly in a desperate need of a defensive midfielder but have failed to address the issue when the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Denis Zakaria made their moves to Newcastle United and Juventus respectively.

The situation with Mason Greenwood could stretch United up front and they could now regret sending both Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo on loan.

