"They've set a precedent" - Pundit questions FA's decision on Virgil van Dijk's punishment after red card in Liverpool's win over Newcastle United

Darren Bent has questioned the FA's decision about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman was sent off in the Premier League clash against Newcastle United on September 3.

The towering central defender was given his marching orders in the 2-1 win against the Magpies for denying a goalscoring opportunity to striker Alexander Isak. He was then handed an extra one game ban for hurling abusives at the officials. Moreover, Van Dijk will also face a hefty £100,000 fine.

Bent, though, has questioned the logic behind the decision, telling talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“I’ll tell you what they have done now though. They’ve set a precedent. That means that next time someone gets sent off and kicks off or loses it a bit, the punishment’s going to have to be the same isn’t it? £100,000 fine."

Van Dijk is now set to miss Liverpool's upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16, and his absence comes as a massive blow to the team.

How Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reacted to Louis van Gaal's comments about Lionel Messi

Former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal made a stunning claim when he suggested that Argentina and Lionel Messi were expected to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Van Gaal's comments caused quite a stir in the football world. Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who is also the Dutch captain, has shared his take on the same (via GOAL):

"Van Gaal's opinion about Messi? He can say whatever he wants it's his opinion, but I do not agree with him and I don't share the same opinion."

The Netherlands lost to Argentina on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 2-2 draw after extra time. Van Dijk missed his penalty during the shootout, with La Albiceleste goalkeeper Emi Martinez making the save.