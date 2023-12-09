"They’ve still got problems" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result of Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to secure a 2-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9).

United have endured an up and down start to their season as they find themselves sixth in the table with 27 points in 15 games. They have won nine league games and lostt six but will be high on confidence following a 2-1 win against Chelsea in midweek.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are 15h in the table but have won three of their last four league games, including an impressive 2-0 win against Newcastle United. They beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in midweek and could prove to be a tricky challenge for the Red Devils.

Lawrenson has acknowledged the Cherries' good form but has backed Ten Hag's side to take the win. He said that the Red Devils have plenty of issues, given Scott McTominay, who the club were desperate to sell in the summer, is their best player player now. Lawrenson told Paddy Power:

"Bournemouth have done well recently, especially as it took them so long to get that first win. Scott McTominay is basically Manchester United’s best player now, the fella they couldn’t sell at the start of the season!

"They’re doing okay when you look at the league. They’re not as bad as their performances suggest. Have they turned the corner? They’ve still got problems, but I expect them to beat Bournemouth."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Bournemouth

Manchester United dealt blow as Victor Lindelof ruled out of Bournemouth clash

Manchester United will be without Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof for the Bournemouth game. The defender has been ruled out following his involvement against Chelsea in midweek, as reported by UtdDistrict.

Lindelof started the 2-1 win against Chelsea on Wednesday but was replaced at half-time by Sergio Reguilon. He looks set to miss the home game against Bournemouth.

Erik ten Hag has had to deal with an injury crisis, particuarly in defence, this season. Lindelof has played alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils' defence, and the partnership has worked pretty well.

In Lindelof's absence, Ten Hag has options like Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans to choose from.