"They all want our players...difficult to get a player out of PSG" - Luis Enrique responds when asked about star's links to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-German (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has insisted that it is normal for Real Madrid to be interested in Willian Pacho. The Ecuadorean defender joined the Ligue 1 champions last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt, and has been a hit at the Parc des Princes.

Pacho registered 53 appearances across competitions this season, 46 of which have been starts. The 23-year-old has been one of the key ingredients of PSG's rise under Enrique this season and helped them secure a historic treble.

Pacho's efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent and Real Madrid are apparently among his suitors. The LaLiga giants have signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer, but could be open to further defensive additions.

Eder Militao is currently sidelined with his second ACL injury in two years. David Alaba has also struggled to stay fit, while his contract expires in 2026.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger had also been linked with an exit, while both he and Alaba are on the wrong side of 30. A move for Pacho could help Los Blancos sort out their back line for a decade.

However, speaking recently as related by DSports, Enrique insisted that prising the Ecuadorean away from PSG won't be easy.

"It's normal. They all want our players. But it's difficult to get a player out of PSG!" said Enrique.

Interestingly, Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe last summer after his contract with PSG expired.

Will David Alaba leave Real Madrid this summer?

David Alaba has informed Xabi Alonso that he has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Austrian defender picked up an ACL injury in December 2023 and only returned to action in January this year.

However, Alaba has struggled with lingering knocks since his return, giving rise to concerns about his long-term fitness. The arrival of Dean Huijsen has further added to speculation regarding his future.

However, Alaba is apparently ready to stay and help Los Blancos in any capacity possible. The veteran defender has already informed the same to Alonso.

The 32-year-old is reportedly one of the highest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu, pocketing around €13m per year. The LaLiga giants would prefer to move him on and clear their wage bill this summer.

However, Real Madrid respect his decision and are happy with his commitment. Los Blancos apparently believe that Alaba's presence in the dressing room can help the club next season.

