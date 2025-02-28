"They all want to score goals so the games are open" - Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi gives his take on the MLS

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has described the Major League Soccer as a fast and physical league. The Argentinean is in his second full season with the Herons in the American league, and has made quite an impact across the Atlantic.

La Pulga arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Lionel Messi has since etched his name in Inter Miami folklore, helping the club lift the first two trophies of their history.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has also taken the Herons, and the MLS, to the world stage. Fans from across the planet now tune in to watch the diminutive Argentinean wave his magic wand in the US league.

Speaking recently to Apple Music, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, La Pulga said that it's an open league as everyone wants to score goals.

“I’d describe it as fast and physical league. There are now many young talented players. All teams are trying to attack, they all want to score goals so the games are open,” said Messi.

Lionel Messi's contract expires at the end of this year and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Why did Lionel Messi join Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has revealed that he always intended to move to the MLS in his career. The Argentinean has been a revelation since arriving at Inter Miami, registering 36 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions.

Speaking to Apple Music, La Pulga insisted that he joined the Herons to help them become bigger.

“I always had in mind to try a new chapter in MLS. I always wanted this move. Inter Miami attracted me as the club is growing, developing… I wanted to come here to help the club become bigger, also giving the MLS more power as a global brand,” said Messi.

Messi won the Leagues Cup in his first season with Inter Miami. He helped the club finish at the top of the Eastern Conference table last season, subsequently getting his hands on the Supporters' Shield.

Unfortunately, the Florida-based club faltered in the MLS Cup. They were knocked out by Atlanta United on the Playoffs first round, with Messi's dreams of winning the top prize remaining unfulfilled. However, the Argentinean has started the new season on fire. He has registered two goals and two assists from three games across competitions.

