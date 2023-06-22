“They want to take over football” - Jamie Carragher says Saudi Arabia’s sports washing project must be stopped immediately

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged football’s governing bodies to intervene and stop Saudi Arabian clubs from luring away the game’s biggest stars.

Saudi Arabia has drawn some massive players in the last six months. In January, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr signed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, tying him down to a two-and-a-half-year contract worth £177 million per year. Earlier this month, Al-Ittihad signed reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, giving him a three-year deal worth £172 million per year. Chelsea ace N’Golo Kante is also set to move to Al-Ittihad after he becomes a free agent on July 1.

Now, as per Spanish outlet MARCA, Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva is inching closer to a move to Saudi, which has caused Carragher to lose his cool. The former defender has accused the country of using their money to buy top players and try to cleanse their image, urging the governing bodies to take action against it.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer… Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bernardo Silva is on the verge of agreeing a deal to move to Saudi Arabia! 🤯



(Source: Bernardo Silva is on the verge of agreeing a deal to move to Saudi Arabia!(Source: @marca 🚨 Bernardo Silva is on the verge of agreeing a deal to move to Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦🤯 (Source: @marca) https://t.co/5jF4YGZevt Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years! I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Retweeting the news of Silva’s potential transfer to Saudi, Carragher wrote:

“Bernardo Silva is in his peak years & has been one of the best players in Europe for the last five years!

“I wasn’t worried about the Saudi League taking players in their 30’s, a touch worried with players below the elite (Neves) but if this happens it feels like a game changer.”

He added:

“Saudi have taken over Golf, the big Boxing fights & now they want to take over football!!

“This sports washing needs to be stopped! @premierleague @UEFA”

As per The Daily Mail, Al-Hilal tabled a historic £2 billion deal for Argentina icon Lionel Messi, but the player turned it down. The 35-year-old is expected to join Inter Miami after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expires on June 30.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville wants Premier League to stop Saudi Arabia transfers

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has urged the Premier League to put an embargo on Saudi transfers, fearing the game’s integrity is being compromised. Neville has singled out Chelsea, hinting that Saudi firm Public Investment Fund (PIF) might be lending the Blues a helping hand.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Neville said:

"The Premier League should put an instant embargo on transfers to Saudi Arabia to ensure the integrity of the game isn't being damaged. Checks should be made on the appropriateness of the transactions.

"If it comes through that process, obviously transfers could open up again. But I do believe, at this moment in time, transfers should be halted until you look into the ownership structure at Chelsea and whether there are beneficial transfer dealings that are improper."

Neville’s comments have come in light of reports that Chelsea stars Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Hakim Ziyech (Al-Nassr), and Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal) are on their way to Saudi Arabia. These sales would go a long way in helping the Pensioners recover the £400 million they spent on players last season.

Earlier this month, PIF confirmed that it was taking over four clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Nassr, where Ziyech is supposed to go. It is unclear whether or not PIF holds a stake in Chelsea’s owners Clearlake Capital, but the club have shot down suggestions of any direct involvement.

Poll : 0 votes