“They will not be 100% confident” - Arsene Wenger predicts winner of Bayern Munich v Arsenal Champions League QF second leg clash

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed his former side to beat Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 17.

The Bavarians will host the Gunners in the second leg of their quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates last week. Both sides had domestic games midweek and will now return to the Champions League action.

Arsene Wenger was asked to share his prediction for the upcoming Champions League clash, and he said on beIN Sports (via Metro):

"‘Arsenal against Bayern Munich is a 50-50 game.

"Bayern have recently been vulnerable at home in the Bundesliga, they lost to Dortmund in a very important game so they will not be 100% confident. I still think Arsenal might just glide through against Bayern."

When asked if he made the prediction with his heart or his head, Wenger replied:

"A bit of both, a combination!"

The Gunners had a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on the weekend. This puts them two points behind leaders Manchester City with six games remaining.

Bayern, meanwhile, beat FC Koln 2-0 but saw Bayer Leverkusen confirm their Bundesliga title win by beating Werder Bremen 5-0 at home. The Bavarians had won the previous 10 league titles in a row.

A look at Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-finals first leg

Many touted Arsenal as the favorites coming into the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern due to their respective forms. They began the first leg at the Emirates on the right note as well with Bukayo Saka opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

However, Bayern bounced back quickly as former Gunners forward Serge Gnabry scored in the 18th minute. Leroy Sane then made a sensational run from around the halfway line and was fouled in the box by William Saliba. Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane converted the resulting penalty.

Leandro Trossard then scored in the 76th minute to level the tie. Both sides had multiple opportunities to score but failed to capitalise on them as Bayern also hit the post once through Kingsley Coman.

The Bavarians will be without Alphonso Davies due to suspension for the second leg. Gnabry and Coman are also out due to their respective injuries. Arsenal, meanwhile, are sweating on the injury status of skipper Martin Odegaard, who was subbed off at the weekend against Aston Villa.

