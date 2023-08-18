“They will cause them lots of problems this time too” – Chris Sutton makes confident prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Newcastle

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester City to overcome an in-form Newcastle United. The two sides face each other in the Premier League on August 19 at the Etihad Stadium.

Both clubs enjoyed stellar campaigns during the 2022-23 season. Eddie Howe's men defied all odds by finishing fourth and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, whereas the Cityzens won the treble.

Despite losing the Community Shield final to Arsenal, Manchester City bounced back by winning their maiden Super Cup trophy in a tense mid-week showdown against Sevilla.

Both teams have a real shot of getting a result against each other this Saturday. However, Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will defeat the Magpies 3-1. In his column, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James' Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too. City have not been near their very best so far this season, but still beat Burnley and overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup."

He added:

"Eddie Howe's side will ask very different questions to both of those sides and I am expecting another really good game. I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about. Newcastle are good, but they are not that good."

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

How did Manchester City and Newcastle fare during Gameweek 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League?

Manchester City are poised to host Newcastle at home this Saturday for Gameweek two of the 2023-24 Premier League. Let's take a look at how clubs performed during Gameweek one.

Manchester City kicked off the very first game of this season, facing Vincent Kompany's young Burnley side on August 11 at Turf Moor. The former dominated the game and cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Erling Haaland scored a lethal first-half brace and Rodri found the back of the net in the 75th minute to ensure the reigning champions started this season strong.

Newcastle had a more arduous task at hand, matching up against Aston Villa at home on August 12.. Many fans believe Unai Emery's side are dark horses this season due to this efficient transfer business and style of play.

However, the Magpies started strong via a Sandro Tonali goal in the sixth minute. Moussa Diaby equalized five minutes later but Eddie Howe and Co. took complete control of the game after that.

Alexander Isak scored a brace, while Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes also found the back of the net to secure an impressive 5-1 win.