"They will find another Mo Salah" - Jamie Redknapp makes bold claim on Liverpool's most important player 

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has made a bold claim that Virgil van Dijk is their most important player instead of Mohamed Salah, who he feels can be replaced.

Both players have played an important role in the club's title spree over the last three years, with Van Dijk widely touted as the best centre-back and Salah the best winger.

The Egyptian ace has been on a prolific goalscoring spree since joining from AS Roma in 2017, netting 155 times from 252 games while making another 63 assists.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, who arrived on Merseyside another six months later in a staggering £75 million transfer from Southampton, has been a force to be reckoned with in defense.

Mo(st) Salah. Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Most goals◉ Most assists◉ Most shots◉ Most shots on target◉ Most Big Chances◉ Most touches in opp. box◉ Most successful through ballsMo(st) Salah. Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:◉ Most goals ◉ Most assists◉ Most shots◉ Most shots on target◉ Most Big Chances◉ Most touches in opp. box◉ Most successful through ballsMo(st) Salah. 👑 https://t.co/fVuXxvqGZ5

These stars are the pillars of Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling team and many Liverpool fans would argue that both Salah and Van Dijk are equally important.

Redknapp, however, drew an interesting parallel between the Reds duo, claiming that the Egyptian talisman is replaceable but the towering Dutchman is not, making him their most valuable star.

Speaking to Sky (via Anfield Watch), the 48-year-old said:

"Virgil van Dijk for me is the most important player at the club. I wouldn't give anyone more money than him. That's how I see it.

"I know strikers should get more, in terms of that's always been the way it is, but whatever Virgil gets, he should be on the most. They will find another Mo Salah. You can't find another Virgil van Dijk right now."

While the opinion has divided fans in the comments, Redknapp further explained that Liverpool can always bring in another top-quality striker in Salah's place. He said:

"Liverpool could theoretically, if they lost him, go and get someone to replace Salah. His goals, his numbers, are unbelievable, but there will always be another great striker that comes to this club. They've had so many in the past, they'll have so many in the future."

It will be interesting to see if either player has anything to say about this assessment.

Liverpool's quadruple hopes to unravel this weekend?

Liverpool's ambitions of a quadruple could unravel this weekend on the final Premier League matchday.

Despite their victory over Southampton last night, Manchester City are firmly in control of the race and must beat Aston Villa on Sunday to become champions.

The Reds will hope for a favor from their legend and Villa manager Steven Gerrard, and former players Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings, who're currently plying their trade at Villa Park.

Bring on Sunday!

