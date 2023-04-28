"They will get beyond where they are now" - Rio Ferdinand names one position Manchester United must address to close gap on Man City and Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to sign a prolific striker to close the gap on Manchester City and Arsenal. The former England defender said that signing a striker who can score 20-25 goals a season, would take the Red Devils to the next level.

The former Manchester United defender has also asked his former side to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane. Ferdinand told BT Sport (as quoted by The Daily Mail):

"You now look at this window, if they get it right they will get close. I'm not saying they will win the league, but I think they will get beyond where they are now. Bring a striker into this club that can score 20, 25 goals it changes a lot here. 100 per cent. Listen, I would come here and take him (Harry Kane)."

Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead to drop two crucial points at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday (April 27). They looked comfortable with a 2-0 lead, thanks to Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's first-half strikers.

However, Spurs made a comeback in the second half, with Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min scoring for the north London giants. The Red Devils squandered plenty of chances during the game, highlighting the desperate need for a top-class finisher.

Wout Weghorst has struggled following his loan arrival at Old Trafford in January from Burnley, while Anthony Martial continues to be plagued with injuries. Manchester United have been linked with a number of top strikers, including Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Spurs' Harry Kane and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

Marcos Rojo launches astonishing attack on Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has taken a brutal dig at club captain Harry Maguire. The former Argentina international has said that that he's happy that the England international has fallen down the pecking order.

Rojo was on the Red Devils' books from 2014 till his move to Boca Juniors in 2021 but failed to become a regular starter. The 33-year-old told TyC Sports (via @AlbicelesteTalk) that he's happy to see his compatriot, Lisandro Martinez, consistently starting over Maguire:

"In 2019, I was playing in the Europa League, but I was really angry with the Manchester coach because he was putting Maguire instead of me, who, thank God, finally they took him out from the starting lineup for Licha Martínez."

He added:

"One day I went to Solskjaer’s office to tell him to let me leave for the other club or put in the starting lineup, but he told me that Maguire had to play yes or yes because of the money they paid for him. He (Maguire) was making huge mistakes already, and I told to Solskjaer: 'Son of a b*tch let me play because this guy is making huge mistakes every week… [laughs].'"

Maguire was signed by Manchester United for £80 million from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 but has failed to justify his massive price tag.

