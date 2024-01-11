"They will go for it" - Chris Sutton delivers scoreline prediction for Newcastle vs Manchester City

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Manchester City to defeat Newcastle United 3-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at St. James' Park on Saturday, January 13.

The 2022-23 treble winners looked shaky in the Premier League going into December. However, they secured the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, and have won their last five games in a row across all competitions.

Manchester City are third in the league standings with 40 points from 19 games. They have won 12 games, drawn four, and lost three games and would be just two points behind leaders Liverpool if they win their game in hand.

On the other hand, an injury-ravaged Newcastle have lost four out of their last five league games and are now ninth with 29 points. Manchester City will be confident as they have lost just one out of their last 32 league games against the Magpies, winning 25 and drawing five.

Sutton made his prediction, writing (via BBC Sport):

"I've got a bit of confidence with calling this one, compared to the first two games this week. Unfortunately for Newcastle, I think this is a bad time to be playing Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side did all right in the first half of the season, but did not really get going by their standards."

He added:

"Now they have got Kevin de Bruyne back - with a new hairstyle too - and I just wonder if we will see a different look about City for the rest of the season."

"Newcastle have lost three in a row in the league but I think the most important game for them recently was their FA Cup win over Sunderland last week - there would have been a bit of heat on their manager Eddie Howe if they had lost to a Championship team and their local rivals."

He concluded:

"We know how the Magpies play, and they will go for it, so I am expecting a few goals, I just think City will score most of them."

Sutton's Prediction: 1-3

"Liverpool is back" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola namedrops his side's 3 main rivals for the title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur as his side's three biggest rivals for the Premier League title this season.

Despite having numerous first-team players out due to injury, Liverpool have shown great resilience to get to the top of the table with 45 points from 20 games. Arsenal and Tottenham, who have also suffered multiple injuries, have also shown signs of greatness but have been more inconsistent. The Gunners are fourth with 40 points, while Spurs are fifth with 39.

During the Newcastle pre-match press conference, Guardiola said (via Man City News):

“In the Premier League, we have one game in hand. We have a big rival, Liverpool is back, Arsenal, many good teams are there, Tottenham, it’s important to be there. But in the same time, we know we can’t drop points much or it will be difficult.”

Interestingly enough, Guardiola failed to include Aston Villa as a title contender. Unai Emery's men have flourished this season and are above Manchester City in second place with 42 points.