“They will kill him” - Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star warns Liverpool ace Trent-Alexander Arnold about decision to join Real Madrid

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold against a move to Real Madrid. The English right-back has entered the final six months of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that the 26-year-old has already agreed to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. It is believed that the LaLiga giants are planning to sign him on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

However, speaking to Casino Utan Spelpaus, former Arsenal star Petit warned that Alexander-Arnold could struggle to meet the high demands at Los Blancos.

"He's been at Liverpool for such a long time. His game against Manchester United was a nightmare. He responded well during the FA Cup, but I'm still wondering what is his best position is on the pitch? For me, he's not a right-back. He's not a proper defender, but he's so good with the ball," said Petit (via Mirror).

He continued:

"So, do you offer him a huge contract? I know he's been linked with Real Madrid. Honestly, if he goes over there, they don't forgive anything at Real Madrid. He will go over there, and the fans and the club will tell Trent, forget what you've done with Liverpool so far."

He added:

"You start on a new page. So now you have to write history with us. If Trent does what he does defensively at Real Madrid, they will kill him. It doesn't matter if he gives assists or if he scores goals, they will kill him."

Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks at Anfield and has registered 21 goals and 86 assists from 338 games across competitions for Liverpool.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Real Madrid star?

Liverpool have apparently set their sights on Brahim Diaz as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside). The Egyptian superstar has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and is yet to sign a new deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Al-Hilal have already reached an agreement to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. It now appears that the Reds are already preparing for Salah's imminent departure.

They want Brahim Diaz for the job, but will face competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan international has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI this season, registering three goals and five assists from 23 games across competitions.

