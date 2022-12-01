"They will kill me, but I will die for you" - Javier Hernandez vows to defend Sergio Aguero amid Lionel Messi-Canelo Alvarez spat

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has vowed to defend Sergio Aguero amid the ongoing Lionel Messi-Canelo Alvarez spat.

Mexican boxer Alvarez was recently agitated by Messi's actions. The super-middleweight champion interpreted Messi as disrespecting his country's flag and jersey after Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico.

He vowed to teach Messi the consequences of his actions and went on a Twitter rant against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Alvarez's words didn't sit well with Aguero as he retorted back saying that the Mexican pugilist doesn't know what goes down in a football dressing room.

They were engaged in a back-and-forth and Aguero revealed that Alvarez sent him foul-mouthed WhatsApp audio.

In a recent chat with Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, Aguero detailed the incident. The former Manchester United striker vowed to defend Aguero if Alvarez indeed came looking for him.

Chicharito said (via Daily Mail):

"Kuni, if something happens with Canelo, I am also here to defend you, my strength and my biceps are with you. They will kill me, but I will die for you. I hope the same, that they don't find Canelo. That's what I say, I hope they don't find him."

The heat of the situation has since boiled down as Alvarez took to social media to issue a public apology to Messi. The legendary boxer wrote:

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn. I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

What's next for Lionel Messi and Canelo Alvarez in their respective careers?

Messi and Argentina progressed to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup following their 2-0 win over Poland. La Albiceleste will next face Australia.

Messi has so far scored two goals and provided one assist in three games.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is coming off a trilogy win against Gennadiy Golovkin. His next move is not yet official.

However, a rematch against Dmitry Bivol might be on the cards. Bivol handed Canelo his second professional loss earlier this year.

