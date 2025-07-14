“They will learn a lot” - Gareth Bale makes Premier League title prediction about Chelsea after Club World Cup final win vs PSG

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale has made a claim about the 2025-26 Premier League title race after Chelsea's victory in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Welshman asserted that Enzo Maresca's side could be genuine contenders to win the English top-flight next season.

Going into the final on Sunday (July 13), French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were considered heavy favourites to win the trophy. However, against all odds, a pair of composed strikes from Cole Palmer (22', 30') and a sublime chip from Joao Pedro (43') sealed an impressive 3-0 win for Chelsea.

Speaking on DAZN after the full-time whistle, Bale was asked if the Blues could be considered challengers for next season's Premier League title. The 35-year-old said (via Football.london):

"I do not think they are far away at all. Last season, they got to around Christmas, and everyone was talking about them being contenders. Obviously, they are a young team, and they kind of fell off, but I think they will learn a lot from that.

"They have shown character as a team to come back and win the Conference League, and now win this. I think confidence will be booming and they will have that self-belief now," Bale added.

Last season, Chelsea started their league campaign on a strong note and were just three points behind Liverpool in second place until Matchday 16. However, from December onwards, they suffered a slump and ended up finishing in fourth place, 15 points adrift of the title-winning Reds.

After his side's victorious run at the Club World Cup, Maresca will be hoping to lead the Blues back to the summit of English football.

"In the right direction" - Chelsea captain Reece James makes optimistic claim about Blues' 2025-26 title charge

Chelsea FC - Paris Saint-Germain - Source: Getty

Chelsea skipper Reece James made an optimistic prediction about his side's capability to fight for the 2025-26 Premier League title.

The Blues showcased their quality and might by dismantling the reigning UEFA Champions League winners PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup final. After the triumphant win, many have speculated that Enzo Maresca's side could challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title next season.

Speaking to reporters after the game, James said (via hayters.com):

"I think for sure we are moving in the right direction. Winning this trophy against such good opposition sends a big statement. I'm happy with how much the club has progressed. I hope next season we're competing in the Premier League to win the title and competing to go far in the Champions League as well."

"Today we beat the champions of Europe. They beat, as people told me, all the other English teams. So I know for sure it gives us confidence moving forward. I think we’ll take this moving forward as well," James added.

Chelsea will begin their pre-season campaign ahead of the 2025-26 season with friendly against Bayer Leverkusen on August 8.

