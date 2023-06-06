“They will be nervous” – Paul Merson explains why Inter will be tougher opponent than Manchester United for Manchester City in UCL final

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has explained why Inter Milan will be tougher opponents than Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League final (June 10).

City are on the brink of becoming treble winners after beating the Red Devils 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3). That victory came after the Cityzens' successfully defended their Premier League crown.

Pep Guardiola's men were the dominant side at Wembley with Manchester United failing to put up a significant fight. A delightful double from Ilkay Gundogan could only be canceled out by Bruno Fernandes' penalty.

Merson has tipped Inter to be trickier opposition went the two European sides meet in the Champions League final at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. He told Sky Sports:

"I always thought this was a harder game than the Man Utd game. Inter have got forwards in Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku who can hurt you, I didn't see that with United's front three - bar Marcus Rashford. That was the problem."

The Red Devils lacked any real threat up top against Guardiola's side. Jadon Sancho was ominous throughout and Fernandes couldn't find his typical form on the right side of attack. Marcus Rashford tried to add to his 30 goals for the season but was kept quiet by City's assured defense. Anthony Martial missed out through injury and Wout Weghorst lacked a killer edge when introduced late on.

Meanwhile, Inter have boasted three goal-getters throughout the campaign in Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, and Edin Dzeko. The trio have scored 56 goals between them this season.

Merson thinks Manchester City will be nervous when they come up against the Nerrazzuri:

"This is a tough game, and they will be nervous. If both teams play to the best of their ability, Man City win. But they're humans, and even though they're great we've seen off days with City. Not many, but a few."

The last time Guardiola's men were in the Champions League final was back in 2021. They headed into that clash with Chelsea as favorites but were surprisingly beaten 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Manchester United legend David Beckham gives intriguing take on Manchester City's potential treble

Beckham explains why Manchester United's treble win is more significant.

David Beckham was at Wembley and watched as his former side blew their chances of ending City's treble hopes. They are now just one win away from replicating the feat Manchester United accomplished in 1998-99.

Beckham was part of the side that won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. He has argued that City's potential treble win won't be as historic, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"There’s only one club that can ever win the first time - and we were that club. We were all homegrown players that had lived and breathed United all the way through and then to win the treble, the way we won it, and also for the first time, can never be done again."

Manchester United's dominant era from the 90s into the late 2010s has ended and it's the Blue side of Manchester that are running riot. A win over Inter in the Champions League final places them alongside their neighbors in English football history.

