"They will do well to finish above Manchester City" - Roy Keane sends warning to Premier League title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool

Manchester City are putting up a great fight to defend the Premier League title this season despite the serious challenge posed by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes the Cityzens are still the team to beat in the English top flight.

The Irishman, who now works as a Sky Sports pundit, was quoted as saying:

"Liverpool will certainly no doubt be in the mix because they have the goalscorers but if you analyze it, Liverpool conceded three at Brentford, two today, that’s not a great side but they’ve got great players going forward. World-class players going forward but all of these teams, Chelsea included, will do well to finish above Man City."

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher also discussed Chelsea's chances of claiming the Premier League this season. The Blues climbed back to the top of the table over the weekend. He said:

"We’ve spoke about Chelsea a lot and they’re top of the league but I just think when you see certain performances from City and Liverpool this season the stats behind the points, expected goals, shots on goal, all these metrics, Liverpool and Man City look like they have a bit of an edge.

The former Liverpool defender added:

"But listen, Chelsea are European Champions. I don’t see United getting involved."

Liverpool and Manchester City put up a spectacular performance when they clashed at Anfield on Sunday (October 3) evening. Both sides were contesting their seventh Premier League game of the season.

Liverpool and City put forth their best and ended up sharing the spoils courtesy of a 2-2 draw. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored for the hosts, while Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne also found the back of the net for the visitors.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City lead the Premier League table

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden both scored for Manchester City against Liverpool.

Thanks to their 2-2 draw, Manchester City and Liverpool blew the Premier League title race wide open. The Reds now sit second in the table with 15 points, closely followed by the Cityzens, who are just one point behind.

Meanwhile, Chelsea returned to the top of the table following their 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday (October 2). Elsewhere, Manchester United failed to capitalize on the opportunity to improve their position after recording a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton. They now rank fourth, level on points with City, Brighton and Everton.

