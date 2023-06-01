"They will wipe the floor with them" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for FA Cup final between Manchester United and Man City

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will make light work of Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The Manchester derby is scheduled for the final at Wembley on June 3.

The Cityzens have already won the Premier League this season. However, they were beaten by Brentford in the final match of the season. United, meanwhile, finished third in the league in Erik ten Hag's first season at the club.

With fans excited about the Manchester derby in the FA Cup final, Sutton gave his prediction for the much-anticipated showdown, telling BBC:

"Manchester United have had a great season and are desperate to stop City winning the Treble, but in the end it comes down to who has the better players. Pep Guardiola is going to go as strong as he can - he won't be thinking about the Champions League final - and a full-strength City are the superior side."

Sutton added that he expects Pep Guardiola's side to see the majority of the possession. He further claimed that the only way that the Red Devils can pull off an upset is on the counter-attack. He explained:

"We know Guardiola's side will dominate the ball and United will have to defend really strongly throughout - I don't see them keeping City out though. The only way United can beat City is on the counter-attack. As well as Rashford they have got Alejandro Garnacho who is quick as well, so even if Antony isn't fit, they have plenty of pace in their attack."

While Noel Gallagher expected a close game, Sutton gave his verdict as a 3-0 win for the Cityzens. He said:

"I am disappointed that Noel doesn't have as much faith in his team as I've got. City won't just beat United comfortably, they will wipe the floor with them."

Who did Manchester United and Manchester City beat in the FA Cup semi-finals?

Manchester United had a closely contested FA Cup semifinal against Brighton & Hove Albion. After a goalless stalemate in regulation time, Ten Hag's team defeated Brighton via penalties.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, defeated Sheffield United by 3-0 in the semifinals, with Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez bagging a historic hat-trick in that match.

City are aiming to win the treble this season. Having already won the Premier League title, they can complete it by winning the FA Cup final and the UEFA Champions League finals. Manchester United, meanwhile, have the chance to spoil their plans.

Poll : 0 votes