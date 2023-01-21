"They will have to work hard" - Agent of Manchester City and Arsenal target comments on possible Premier League move 

Reported Arsenal and Manchester City target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Jugeli recently addressed rumors about the Napoli star's future.

While the Georgian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, Jugeli claimed that no official offer has yet been tabled by any club. He further added that Kvaratskhelia is completely focused on Napoli and is not concerned with how much his valuation is in the transfer market.

Speaking to a Russian publication, he said (via II Mattino):

“No offer has come across my desk, and I don’t think the club received one either. There’s nothing concrete. He’s fully focused on the team, winning the Scudetto and competing in Champions League. How could it be any different? They will have to work hard after building their lead."

He added:

"There will be Round of 16 clashes soon, and their goal is to advance. There’s a lot on his plate. How much he’s worth is the least of his concern right now.”

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A table at the moment with 47 points on the board after 18 games. They lead second-placed AC Milan by a massive margin of nine points.

Luciano Spalletti's team are set to take on Salernitana next in a derby on January 21. Ahead of the clash, Jugeli said:

“Luciano Spalletti will make the final call, but he’s not dealing with a worrisome problem. I’ll reach him in Naples in the next few days. Many Georgians have visited the city and attended games. There’s a special charter flight from Tbilisi every time they play. Even those that didn’t watch football are following him now.”

Arsenal recently missed out on signing Mykhaylo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea. They have since been exploring the market and Kvaratskhelia is a player the Gunners are interested in.

While Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are already in Manchester City's ranks, the Cityzens are also keen on signing the Georgian ace.

Transfer expert spoke about Arsenal and Manchester City target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's contract situation with Napoli

AFC Ajax v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League: Arsenal and Manchester City target Kvicha

Since joining the club in the summer from Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 20 games for Napoli. He is contracted until 2027 with the Serie A side.

The Arsenal and Manchester City target, however, has the option of extending his contract by a year. Transfer expert Luca Marchetti claimed the Georgian's extension with Napoli is not a matter which will be discussed right away.

He told Radio Marte:

“I don’t think they will pick up the option now. More than anything, he should be rewarded for his performances. His contract should be improved rather than extended. But nodody is in any rush at the moment.”

. @ZinnySZN #MCFC Manchester City have opened talks to sign Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on a permanent deal. Deal at early stages but Manchester City want to move fast. Internal discussions within the club led to a conclusion that a winger was needed in January Window. Manchester City have opened talks to sign Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on a permanent deal. Deal at early stages but Manchester City want to move fast. Internal discussions within the club led to a conclusion that a winger was needed in January Window. 🔵 #MCFC https://t.co/nlG4Rh2V6c

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes