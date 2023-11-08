"They won as a miracle" - Barcelona legend says Real Madrid’s 2022 UEFA Champions League win will not be remembered

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has boldly claimed that Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph in 2022 will not be remembered.

Los Blancos conjured up one of the most incredible performances in the competition's history in the 2021-22 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men sealed comeback wins in each knockout phase ahead of a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final.

Pique backed Real Madrid to be in the mix this season for Champions League glory. However, he took a dig at their 2022 heroics (via BarcaUniversal):

"Real Madrid? Madrid? A team that does not broadcast, but will be there and will reach the decisive moment of the Champions League. The last one they won was a miracle, but it will not be remembered."

Madrid's first comeback win in the knockout stages came against Paris Saint-Germain. Los Merengues trailed 2-0 on aggregate heading into the last 30 minutes of the tie. But, Karim Benzema scored an incredible hat-trick as the Parisians faltered. Ancelotti's men won the last 16 tie 3-2 against PSG.

Los Blancos then faced reigning European champions Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Ancelotti's men took a 3-1 lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu from the first leg. But, Thomas Tuchel's Blues hit back, going 4-3 up on aggregate in the tie before the final 10 minutes plus added time. Rodrygo (80') and Benzema (96') were on the scoresheet in a dramatic 5-4 aggregate win.

However, Real Madrid's most monumental comeback victory came in the semifinals against Manchester City. The Cityzens secured a 4-3 victory at the Etihad in the first leg.

Riyad Mahrez put them 5-3 up on aggregate in the 73rd minute but Madrid's fairytale story wasn't over. Rodrygo bagged an equalizing brace (90', 90+1') before Benzema netted an extra-time penalty in one of the most remarkable victories in Champions League history.

Pique gives a glowing verdict of Barcelona's new stars and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for Real Madrid.

Pique brought a close to his 19-year career last year, in which he won the Champions League on four occasions. He was one of the last remaining heroes of the Catalan giants that dominated European football over the past two decades.

However, three new starlets have stepped up into Barcelona's senior team this season. Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Marc Guiu have all emerged as the latest Blaugrana superstars in waiting.

Pique revealed that he had trained with Yamal but was unaware of the other Barcelona duo (via the source above):

"The mix between young people and veterans is good, I heard about Lamine Yamal and trained with him, but I didn't know Fermín and Marc Guiu."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have a new hero in Jude Bellingham following Benzema's exit this past summer. Pique acknowledged Bellingham as a complete player:

"Bellingham is an excellent and very complete player."

The English midfielder has bagged 13 goals and three assists in just 14 games across competitions. He recently scored a brace that secured a 2-1 comeback win for Los Blancos against Barcelona.