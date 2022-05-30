“They won’t be making any drastic changes” – Danny Mills makes interesting claim on Chelsea under new ownership ahead of transfer window

Former England defender Danny Mills believes Chelsea will take their time when it comes to making drastic changes following the takeover of the club.

The Blues have faced a tumultuous few months after the UK government placed the sanctions on former owner Roman Abramovich. However, in a club statement, the two-time European champions confirmed a 'final and definitive agreement' had been agreed to sell the club to a consortium led by billionaire Todd Boehly, who owns MLB side the LA Dodgers.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy - Boehly will personally oversee Chelsea’s transfer drive this summer.



- Wants to ensure we are in a position to challenge City and Liverpool next season.



- Prepared to give Tuchel all the backing he needs to make that happen.



I love this man. - Boehly will personally oversee Chelsea’s transfer drive this summer.- Wants to ensure we are in a position to challenge City and Liverpool next season.- Prepared to give Tuchel all the backing he needs to make that happen.I love this man. https://t.co/vmyDJJV0RP

According to The Telegraph, Boehly will give Thomas Tuchel a £200 million war chest to spend on players this summer, after he completed his £4.25 billion takeover of the club.

However, Mills believes that Chelsea will try and be sensible this summer, as he told Football Insider:

“I think with this new owner coming in, they won’t be making any drastic changes immediately. They’ll want to look at the operation, keep it on an even keel and address things from there. They’ll give Thomas Tuchel a bit of money, as Chelsea have in previous years – and judge him based on that."

“I’m sure they’ll give Tuchel time. Things have been derailed this season – but they’re not daft. They just need to have a massive rebuilding season, get some players out the door. Next summer – that could be when they really try and push the boat out and spend mega-money in the window.”

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Last year, I obviously rooted for



[via Thibaut Courtois:"Last year, I obviously rooted for #Chelsea in the [ #UCL ] final, they won it. This year I hope they rooted for us, and we won it."[via @CarrieBrownTV Thibaut Courtois:"Last year, I obviously rooted for #Chelsea in the [#UCL] final, they won it. This year I hope they rooted for us, and we won it."[via @CarrieBrownTV]

Bundesliga superstar comments amid Chelsea transfer rumors

Following defeats in both domestic cup finals, as well as an unconvincing third-place finish in the Premier League, Tuchel will be hoping for several big recruits in the summer. The German manager will want to bridge the gap between his team and Manchester City and Liverpool.

According to Football.London, the Blues are interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku following the 24-year-old's incredible season in Germany.

The French international has scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in his 51 games across all competitions. Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The German club are attempting to tie Nkunku down to a new deal, as the attacker said on his future:

“It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me."

Chelsea's lack of goals was a real problem across the campaign, mainly down to big-money signing Romelu Lukaku failing to settle in at Stamford Bridge. Midfielder Mason Mount was the club's top Premier League scorer with 11 strikes.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



He could become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. Ousmane Dembélé is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a transfer to Chelsea…He could become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. Ousmane Dembélé is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a transfer to Chelsea…He could become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. 🌟 https://t.co/VaMsWeegSk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far