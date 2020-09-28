In an interview with Get French Football News, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva revealed why he chose to join Chelsea this summer. Thiago Silva left Paris Saint-Germain for Chelsea after his contract with the French club expired.

Thiago Silva is regarded by many as one of the best defenders of his generation. During his eight seasons at Paris-Saint Germain, the 36-year-old has won a joint-record seven Ligue 1 championships, six Coupes de la Ligue and five Coupes de France. He also led his team to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

Silva captained Brazil to victory at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and fourth place at the World Cup a year later, both on home soil. Silva has been capped 89 times by his country.

Thiago Silva's next destination was a subject that garnered a lot of interest this summer, with the defender deciding against signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain, as Silva claimed he was in search of a new project.

In an interview with Get French Football News, Thiago Silva was quoted saying, "I prayed to God to find me a project that matched my ambitions. God listened to me because Chelsea are the best in England."

Thiago Silva is one of seven signings made by Chelsea this summer, with the Blues spending north of £200 million this summer, as they look to improve on their fourth place finish in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to begin a new era at Chelsea, and has been backed financially by the Chelsea board and owner Roman Abrahmovic, to lead Chelsea back to the top of English football.

Chelsea's ambitions and investment convinced Thiago Silva that Chelsea was to be the next destination for him, as he looks to add more trophies to his already glittering trophy cabinet.

Thiago Silva will add some much-needed guile and experience to a youthful looking and fragile Chelsea backline, which was subject to much criticism last season.

The addition of Thiago Silva will benefit Chelsea off the field as well, as the Brazilian will have a huge influence on the Chelsea dressing room and the club's younger players.

Silva has, however, got off to a shaky start to life in the Premier League at Chelsea. He made a glaring error on his debut against West Brom. Silva's faulty back-pass lead to West Brom's second goal, as Chelsea had to fight back from 3-0 down, to draw the match 3-3.

Silva has played at some of the biggest clubs in the world, but the Premier League will surely test his experience, knowledge and physical capabilities.