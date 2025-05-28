Thiago Silva reacts on social media as Chelsea win UEFA Conference League after defeating Real Betis in the final

Former Chelsea star Thiago Silva has taken to social media to join in the celebrations as the Blues defeated Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final. They won their second European title in the last four years and became the first team to win all the European competitions.

At the final whistle, Brazilian legend Silva posted a message on X commemorating the achievement of his former club. The Fluminense man was part of the Blues squad when they won the UEFA Champions League four years ago in Portugal.

"European Champions again 💙🙌"

Despite his return to his native Brazil, both of Thiago Silva's sons remain on the books of Chelsea with the academy, from where many of their Conference League squad came. 16-year-old Reggie Walsh was the youngest of the lot, while the likes of Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong were key contributors in the competition.

Chelsea became the first side to defeat a Spanish side in the final of a major competition for the first time in 27 attempts dating back to 2002. They came from behind to win in Wroclaw, getting the job done with a fine second half showing.

Enzo Maresca's side have now added a European trophy to their collection this season while also finishing fourth in the league. They have taken a major step forward ahead of next season, where they will be back in the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea down Real Betis to claim Conference League title

Cole Palmer was named Man of the Match as Chelsea came from behind to defeat Real Betis 4-1 in the UEFA Conference League final. The Englishman provided two sublime assists to help his side become the first club to win all of the major European trophies.

Clear favourites heading into the game, Chelsea went behind after just nine minutes when Isco set up Abde Ezzalzouli to fire home a fine effort from inside the box. The Blues struggled to find any rhythm in the first period and failed to really test Adrian in the Real Betis goal.

The second period saw a different side emerge in blue, and they were rewarded in the 65th minute when Enzo Fernandez ghosted into the box to meet a Palmer cross. Their second goal came from more Palmer magic, with the Englishman crossing for Nicolas Jackson to bundle the ball home from close range five minutes later.

Two substitutes combined for the third goal as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall set up Jadon Sancho to curl an effort into the far corner in the 83rd minute. Blues Player of the Season Moises Caicedo added his name to the scoresheet in added time with a fine strike after Fernandez set him up.

The Blues had 66% of the ball and recorded seven shots on target, more than double the tally of their opponents (three). They generated 1.31 xG, only slightly more than the 0.99 xG generated by Real Betis.

