"He's not a machine" - Thiago Silva's wife responds to critics after Chelsea's shock 4-1 loss to Brentford

Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle Silva has hit back at those who made unparliamentary comments at the defender after Chelsea's loss against Brentford on Saturday.

Chelsea suffered a humiliating 1-4 defeat at the hands of Brentford at Stamford Bridge in their first game since the international break. Belle took to Instagram to defend Thiago Silva and responded to those, including the commentators, who criticized her husband.

Thiago Silva arrived only a few days before the EPL match after representing Brazil during the international break. He did not look at his best while playing against Brentford and was subjected to some critical comments.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also accepted that the international break was exhausting for the players as they failed to come together as a team. Tuchel said that it was difficult for his team to dictate the game and dominate the opponents for 90 minutes with the same intensity.

Silva's wife asked people to respect the 37-year-old defender as he arrived only a day back and was asked to play against a very physical team.

In her Instagram story, Isabelle Silva said:

"I'm here in my box at Stamford Bridge. I just listened back to the commentary right now and what the commentator said. 'Thiago is not attacking enough.' Respect him, please. Thiago Silva arrived yesterday as he played for Brazil. Thiago Silva is very tired, and he's 37-years-old. He's played since he was 20-years-old so respect to him. He's not a machine, he's human, so he needs to relax, alright."

Scores of fans showed their support for Silva's wife for defending him. Fans agreed that one individual should not be dragged out and blamed for the poor performance of the whole team.

Mod @CFCMod_ Think we can all agree we want a wife like Belle Silva, the way she defended Thiago Silva is incredible, in fact their whole family is, true goals. Think we can all agree we want a wife like Belle Silva, the way she defended Thiago Silva is incredible, in fact their whole family is, true goals.

N'Golo Kante completes 250 appearances for Chelsea

The Chelsea vs Brentford match also saw France international N'Golo Kante complete 250 appearances for the Blues. The 31-year-old central midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2016 and has been a regular player for the north London club.

Blues boss Tuchel also praised Kante for his fitness and maintaining the quality of his football to the same standard in every game. The manager added that he is lucky to have a player like Kante in his team who has been a key figure in the club's success.

Speaking about Kante, Tuchel stated:

“It’s 250 times, pure joy to watch him. Pure joy and luck to be his coach. He’s a fantastic guy, fantastic player. So unique. I do not know nobody who does not love him.”

Edited by Akshay Saraswat