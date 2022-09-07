Thierry Henry chooses between PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City ace Erling Haaland. Justifying his selection, Henry claimed that his countryman had the ability to score as well as create, whereas the Norwegian only knew how to score.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have been in blistering form in the 2022-23 season. The Manchester City striker has already scored 10 times in six Premier League games. The PSG superstar, on the other hand, has seven goals to his name in five Ligue 1 fixtures. Both players were in action for their respective teams in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 6) and scored two goals each.

These two are different… Erling Haaland has scored 24 goals after just 20 Champions League games.Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 55 goals in 54 Champions League games. 35 goals. 20 assists.These two are different… 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland has scored 24 goals after just 20 Champions League games.🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 55 goals in 54 Champions League games. 35 goals. 20 assists.These two are different… 🔥 https://t.co/fWVP1CFLZm

After Tuesday’s Champions League action, Henry was asked to take his pick between the two goalscorers. On the set of CBS Sport, the 1998 World Cup winner picked the Parisian superstar ahead of the Mancunian. Explaining his selection, he said (via RMC Sport):

“Mbappé can create and finish, analyzed the former Arsenal idol. Haaland does not create, he finishes. Mbappé can play right and left. He can play in the axis. Haaland can only play in the axe. He's a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League. For now, Mbappé still has my vote.”

Haaland’s brace propelled Manchester City to a 4-0 win over Sevilla, while Mbappe’s double carried PSG to a 2-1 victory over Juventus.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland touch milestones in Tuesday’s Champions League action

Manchester City and PSG were both helped along by their superstar forwards in their 2022-23 Champions League opening-day fixtures on Tuesday. Not only did the players help their teams to maximum points, but they also touched important Champions League milestones along the way.

Haaland, who scored his 25th Champions League goal on Tuesday, became the youngest and quickest player to do so. Aged 22 years and 47 days, he reached the 25-goal milestone in only 20 games.

#UCL Mbappé: youngest to 35 goalsHaaland: quickest & youngest to 25 goalsThe next generation. 🇫🇷 Mbappé: youngest to 35 goals 🇳🇴 Haaland: quickest & youngest to 25 goalsThe next generation.#UCL https://t.co/jja6oQQ6BL

Mbappe, on the other hand, scored his 35th Champions League goal against Juventus on Tuesday. Aged 23 years and 260 days, he has become the youngest ever player to score 35 goals (54 games) in the competition.

